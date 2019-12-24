20 Years Ago
Lemoore’s biggest economic news since the Navy decided to build an air base nearby came last night when Leprino Foods acknowledged a $150 million cheese- producing plant would be built here. It will be the second for Lemoore, and the largest of the 11 other plants the company operates. Job estimates include 375 new highly paid, unionized employees. Estimates call for as many as 45 new area dairies. The dairies will hire some 900 additional workers.
25 Years Ago
Three prominent Kings County residents have been named to the board of the West Hills College Foundation. Ann Stone of Lemoore, and Associate Appellate Court Justice Tim Buckley and Union Bank Branch Manager Ernest Drewry, both of Hanford, were recently appointed to the Foundation board. Other board members include: Keith Scrivner, Ted Frame, Barbara Devine, Gary Elliott, Steve Renton, and Gail Hess of Coalinga; Jeff Levinson of Lemoore; Donna Elliott of Avenal; Laurie Mendes of Riverdale; and Craig Harrison of Firebaugh who represents various portions of the West Hills Community College District. Stone, Buckley, and Drewry are alumni of WHC and said they are pleased to serve on the Foundation.
Christmas is right around the corner—Sunday actually. Children and adults alike will be flying around our homes early Sunday morning, eager to open their gifts. We’ll sit down to special meals Saturday and Sunday, hopefully with family and friends. All and all it will be a joyous time.
35 Years Ago
Lemoore Woman’s Club president Donna VanWyhe and Sally Budlong, vice president, presented Senior Citizens Nutrition Center representative John Dudley with a check in the amount of $825, the proceeds of the Club’s recent raffle. The presentation was made during the LWC’s Christmas Tea held at the home of Salli Day. The money will be used for the senior citizens building now under construction.
A retirement dinner honored longtime superintendent of the Central Union School District, Jim Focht. Focht, who was presented with a set of golf clubs, a picture of the four schools in the district, and other gifts, is pictured with Pat Parry, Dennis Ferrell, and Phyllis Hunt.
70 Years Ago
Lemoore postmistress Mabel Brown is warning local residents not to mail unsealed greeting cards with 1 ½ cent stamps as the rate was changed to two cents earlier this year. Christmas cards carrying two cent stamps are third class mail. They must be unsealed with no handwritten message.
90 Years Ago
A word of cordial praise is due seven members of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department who with a truck belonging to the Deacon Lumber Company, driven by Tom Nisbitt, journeyed last Sunday to the mountains above Pinecrest and brought home the lovely Christmas tree which has been placed at the intersection of D and Heinlen Streets. The firemen who went up to the mountains were Messrs. Huffman, Poindexter, Spicer, Morton, Davis, Wallace and Harrington.
Throughout the Lemoore district Christmas will be fittingly observed. While the form of the observation will vary among the different nationalities and individuals, yet a golden thread of joy and exaltation will unite all into a symphony of good will, the good will toward all men which, brought to realization everywhere, would establish a lasting peace on earth.
After many months of anticipation, the opening of the new Fox Theatre in Hanford will take place on Christmas Day beginning at 2 p.m. with a continuous show lasting until after 11 p.m. The feature picture will be a William Fox all talking drama of the great outdoors starring Warner Baxter in “Romance of the Rio Grande,”
100 Years Ago
Lemoore’s big tree has become a reality made possible by the yule tide spirit of Mr. Earle Rose when he so generously placed a gigantic tree at the city’s disposal. The great tree, with its many colored lights, will be visible for miles around not only giving a touch of beauty to our city but also blazing forth its message of good cheer to every one within its domain. The committee in charge is sparing no efforts to make Lemoore’s first municipal Christmas tree something to be remembered in times to come. Carols will be sung, quartets will render selections and don’t be surprised if a new prima donna or a Caruso is discovered that night.
Luther Burbank, noted as the originator of new plant species, has entered a contract with G. Imai, one of the leading silk producers in Japan, to perfect a mulberry tree superior to that in most general use at present.
