20 Years Ago
Lemoore Elementary School (LES) will host a Halloween carnival in conjunction with the Lemoore Parks and Recreation Department starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, with a costume contest followed by the usual ghoulish delights of spooky food, games, and crafts. There will also be a haunted house and mummy wrap available for both children and adults.
The 1999 homecoming queen for Lemoore High School is Cara Starrett, escorted by Ronnie Silva, who was announced Friday night at halftime at the Golden West football game. She was picked from six candidates including Niki Avery, escorted by Chris Rodriquez; Tara Godinho, escorted by Nathan Vasquez; Kira Krend, escorted by Josh Acosta; Kim Steele, escorted by Bart Sagaser; and Kim Rohde who was escorted by Ron Medina.
35 Years Ago
Actual construction of the new Lemoore Senior Citizens Center began Monday at the site once occupied by the Mexican Community Club. When completed sometime in December, the 5,000 square feet building will include a 100-car parking lot, multi-use assembly room, restrooms, office, large covered patio, and — depending on funding — a production kitchen. Virtually all of the labor needed to construct the center has been donated by local builders and plumbing and electrical contractors. Landscaping has also been donated, with the city planning to maintain the area.
A Halloween Parade has been scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 28 by the Lemoore Junior Women’s Service Club for all area children. The annual event assembles at the Lemoore City Park at 2:45 p.m. and will travel down D Street ending at the Lemoore Hardware parking lot.
90 Years Ago
The Kings River Water Association has issued a statement of the water supply furnished by Kings River for a number of years which is quite interesting. The figures are from the United States Government record of the Piedra station, and the quantities given are in acre feet. Older residents of the Lemoore district will recall the short water supply of 1912 (932,300 acre feet) and 1913 (960,600 acre feet) and compare these with the record of years since 1917. This record shows the average supply since 1917 is much less than the average of the whole period beginning with 1896 (1,871,000 acre feet).
The numerous friends of George Maschmeyer of Lemoore will learn with regret that he sustained painful injuries Monday morning when he fell from a step ladder while picking pears. His right shoulder was dislocated, the collar bone fractured and several ribs broken. He was given treatment by the family physician and removed to his home in Lemoore. Grumpiness is no feature of George Maschmeyer’s nature. He puts the best construction upon every action, and those who have seen him since the accident report that he is in his happiest mood.
100 Years Ago
Tuesday witnessed the opening of the drive all over the nation for funds with which to honor the late Theodore Roosevelt in a three-fold way. The Roosevelt Memorial Association is to prosecute a campaign to raise $5,000,000 with which to erect a shaft at Washington D.C., lay out a park at Oyster Bay, and to endow a college where Americanism and statesmanship will be made the chief subjects with a general college course.
Judge McCormick has just rendered a decision for the plaintiff in the case of the People of the State of California against A. Brownstone and Joe Rafael, in the Superior Court of Kings county. This is an action brought under the authority of an act of the Legislature passed in 1915, which act declares all buildings and places nuisances wherein or upon which any spirituous, vinous, malt or other alcoholic liquor is unlawfully sold, served or given away and provides for the abatement of such nuisance. In this case the people of Lemoore had voted “dry” under the Wyllie local option law. The saloon men claimed that the election was invalid.
Notice Effective Oct. 1st. You will note the following changes in the price of milk: Quarts, 13c; Pints, 7c. Scott’s Dairy
Dairymen Attention! A fresh carload of Beet Pulp has arrived. If you have not tried it, now is your chance. It is a valuable cow feed and milk producer. Ask Those Who Know. Chinn Warehouse Company. Lemoore, California
“I asked her to kiss me, without avail.”
“You were right to stipulate that. Kissing through a veil spoils half the fun.”—Louisville Courier Journal.
