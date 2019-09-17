20 Years Ago
The Tuesday evening public hearing on the possible growth limitation on new housing-starts, in Lemoore, was an interesting exercise in small city government. About 50 people trooped into council chambers and got an earful of facts, figures, what-ifs, what-if-nots, emotion, anger, and several more of the Seven Deadly Sins. Everyone in the audience and the two city guys, mayor pro-tempore Ron Allvin, and City Manager Steve Froberg, knew there would be no decision, as it is the council’s call on limiting the starts—or getting out of the limiting business and letting, as former Chamber of Commerce director Kathy Martin said, “Let the market drive (the amount of houses built.)
25 Years Ago
The San Joaquin Railroad Co. and the City of Lemoore are teaming up to repair the bumpy railroad crossing on Lemoore Avenue. Gene Stacy, Lemoore street superintendent, said the work will begin Monday, Sept. 26, and should be completed by Friday, Sept. 30. The San Joaquin Railroad Co. and the city will then move to repair the Follett Street crossing the following week.
Jim Stevens is an artist. The tools of his trade, however, are not what you would expect. You see, Stevens is a woodworker. He takes pieces of wood and transforms them into pieces of art. His “paint brush” is a chain saw. “I can carve just about anything in five to six hours, but the detail sometimes takes days,” the former diesel mechanic said Tuesday while preparing some pieces for Saturday’s Arts in the Park festivities in Lemoore. “I carve Indians, bear, raccoons, just about anything.”
30 Years Ago
Long known for his support for public projects, Bob Hope, world renown comedian, flew into Lemoore Naval Air Station by private jet Wednesday, Sept. 13, on his way to the Hanford Fox Theatre. Hope is giving performances to benefit Hanford Community Medical Center, and the proceeds will be applied towards the building of the center’s new $1.2 million Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory.
The public is invited to Lemoore Naval Air Station, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. to listen to Capt. Richard G. Tangerman talk about his imprisonment during the Vietnam War. Tangerman was shot down in North Vietnam and captured on May 5, 1968. After nearly five years as a prisoner of war, he was repatriated on March 14, 1973. A ceremony will be held at Welsh Park’s Freedom Walk at the base to honor America’s POWs and MIAs.
35 Years Ago
Robert Smith and Jim Bennett have been named as Lemoore High School’s mentor teachers for the current school year. The selection of the duo—who replace departed mentors Dennis Kimzey and Lupe Solis—was made by the Lemoore High trustees last Thursday.
The word “smog” was indeed coined in Los Angeles by a Herald-Examiner reporter. Liquor had some part, it’s said. The befuddled reporter inadvertently ran “smoke” and “fog” together. An amused editor tightened it up to “smog” for the headline.
There’s one car for every 10 yards of pavement on the Rock of Gibraltar.
Says here the three most frequently misspelled words in English are “you’re,” “it’s” and “they’re.”
Aztec Emperor Montezuma didn’t drink the water, either. History records he drank nothing but chocolate.
60 Years Ago
The plans for a new and modern $400,000 24-lane bowling center have been completed and construction will start soon on a site adjacent to the Watermelon Patch on Highway 41. The announcement was made by Ray Otti, one of the principals in the project. The proposal—which includes a trailer park, motel, restaurant and bar along with the bowling alley—was approved by the Lemoore Planning Commission and will be located on the east side of Highway 41, south of Houston Ave. The application must be approved by the Kings County Planning Commission.
Football practice opened at Lemoore High School with 108 candidates and approximately 40 reporting to Coach Jim Ruhl for the varsity squad. Returning lettermen are Jim Mullins, Gene Dudley, Willie Howder, Ted King, Alvin Sousa, Ernie Ladendorff, Philip Oftis, Kenny Wedderburn, Jerry Red and Doug Victoria.
80 Years Ago
Lemoore has one for Ripley’s Believe It or Not. On Sept. 11, three brothers celebrate their birthdays. But these boys are not triplets! They were all born on the same day in different years. The sons of Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Beebe, they are Donald aged 7, Ray aged 6 and Ewing aged 5.
