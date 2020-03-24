Looking Back in Lemoore

“The old order changeth”—so ruminated Sport, venerable old bird dog and constant companion of Lemoore’s chief of police, Henry Dickenson. Sport probably knows more about local crime, bad yeggs and night life than any three persons in Lemoore, and because he has never been known to talk at the wrong time, Sport has been privileged to accompany the police chief when he tracks down criminals, when he cruises watchfully about town, and when he goes hunting for jack-rabbits. But things changed radically, Monday, and Sport was left at home wondering if he should have made fewer nose marks on the old Hudson car windows. Possibly immaculate conduct in the past would have earned him the right to accompany the police chief when he drove away from home in a shiny black coupe with clear window panes. With one look at the new police car, a fond glance at the old green sedan, Sport wagged his tail and reflected. “Well, it was nice of Byron to give his dad the new car, and maybe the chief won’t be so particular about these clean windows later on.”