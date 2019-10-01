25 Years Ago
Hidden behind a one-way mirror in a small compartment on Lemoore area schools’ buses is a relatively new way of finding out who is misbehaving during the bus ride to and from school. The local districts have incorporated a video camera to apprehend those students that misbehave. Tim Grubb, Lemoore High School District’s director of transportation, said the camera has managed to catch several students on tape in the act of wrongdoing during their bus ride. If a student denies having done something wrong, the video tapes are viewed to find out the truth.
A new pest has appeared in Fresno County that will concern anyone growing Eucalyptus for firewood, as an ornamental shade tree, or as a recreational planting in a park or golf course. Eucalyptus longhorn borer (ELB), a serious pest of numerous varieties of Eucalyptus sp. has been discovered in northwest Fresno. It has been in Southern California since 1984, and also in the Bay Area since 1991. It was inevitable that it would show up in the San Joaquin Valley and now Fresno is the first confirmed locality.
30 Years Ago
The Lemoore Chamber of Commerce is presenting its second Annual Car and Truck Show to be held at the Lemoore City Park on Bush and Fox streets in downtown Lemoore. Jerry Steely, past president of the chamber and person in charge of this year’s car show, said that nearly 60 cars were entered last year, and that more cars are registered at present than the same time last year.
Want to catch your limit of beautiful native golden trout in just a couple of hours? Here is the secret in a nutshell. Drive up to the Boyden Cave area on a summer’s eve, park your vehicle for a good night’s sleep and arise at dawn, have a hearty breakfast, and start off on a three hour hike up the side of a boulder strewn mountain side, remembering to follow the ol’ rule of two steps forward and one slipping back. Arrive at a beautiful crystal clear stream with its own built in waterfall and cast in a fly. That’s it! Now wasn’t that easy? Just ask the local Tom boys, Tom Buford and Tom White who have just returned from such an adventure. “A day in the California sun where the trout are more than just OK and a little Bengay.”
35 Years Ago
Gene and Alwin Costa earlier this month closed Costa Brothers grocers, a fixture in Stratford for just over 65 years. Their father and uncle started the business in July of 1919.
The Navy’s two F/A-18 Hornet operational squadrons, Lemoore Naval Air Station-based VFA-113 and 25, are training at a rapid tempo in preparation for the first major deployment of the highly publicized aircraft. Both squadrons, under the watchful eye of many in the Naval aviation community, will depart from San Diego with Carrier Air Wing 14 aboard the carrier USS Constellation early next year. And in preparation for the Western Pacific cruise, they’ve been spending much of their time away from LNAS.
You have free articles remaining.
Tiger Standouts – Michelle Bechtold captured all-around honors during the LHS junior varsity gymnastics meet held Sept. 18 against Hoover High. In addition to the all-around title, she placed first in the beam and floor individual events.
John Zerr captured first place honors in the junior varsity competition at the Kings County cross country meet held Sept. 21 at Hickey Park. The junior completed the two-mile course in a time of 11:44.
Darlene Norris was singled out for her hitting ability by varsity volleyball coach Karen Hoppe during Tiger victories on Sept. 18 and 20 against Kingsburg and Exeter.
Letitia Castaneda was the top female performer at last Friday’s Kings County cross country meet, finishing first over the two-mile course in 12:41.
100 Years Ago
Acting upon numerous requests from various parts of California that a day other than September 9 be designated as California’s Welcome-Home Day to the service men, Governor William D. Stephens has authorized the State Committee on Readjustment to inform the various committees of California that November 11, the anniversary of the armistice, be designated as Welcome-Home Day, and he would declare it a legal holiday.
115 Years Ago
The Lemoore winery will open for the season’s run on Saturday of the present week. We understand that seven dollars per ton is the price being offered by the various wineries for grapes, except where contracts previously made are still in force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.