20 Years Ago
Budget, the world’s third largest car and truck rental company, will invest almost $6 million to create one of the company’s five state-of-the-art reservation centers in north Lemoore. Local subcontractors will renovate Pioneer Square’s former SaveMart market in January to handle the complex telephone switching equipment required. With the city of Lemoore’s seed-money package of $475,000 spread over 10 years, and Budget’s investment, some 300 new jobs will be created.
The Sarah Mooney Museum will have new hostesses for this year’s tours during the annual Holiday Stroll and Christmas Open House. Bettie Viering has been working with young people to develop a Young Docent Program that will have young people demonstrating how people their age spent their time at the turn of this century.
35 Years Ago
It was the evening that meant the end of a long and at times bitter campaign, but also the evening that signaled to many supporters of the three challengers, four years of new ideas, new direction, and new leadership on the Lemoore City Council. John Luis, Barbara Wyckoff and Richard McKee gathered with family and friends to await the election returns—and were very pleased with what they heard.
The Fall Harvest Days celebration is over and the Retail Service Committee has announced the winners of the two contests: “I Love Lemoore” button and blue ghost counting. Winning a dinner for two at Gabe’s Restaurant was Macel Hamilton; Betty Fowler will sup at Senor Panchos; Beckie King will dine at the Cotton Mill while Louise Puckett is the winner of dinner for two at Superior Dairy. Congratulations and enjoy!
65 Years Ago
Back at his B Street office once more is Dr. J.P. Young, who was confined briefly in a Hanford hospital, and later some days at his home south of town, following shoulder injuries sustained when his racing car crashed on the Lemoore track recently. Mrs. Young was also an accident victim, when she made a mis-step in the kitchen of her home, and fractured a bone in her foot.
90 Years Ago
The courage and fighting ability of our soldiers in the World war were superb. They went into battle with heart and soul, and soon convinced both friend and foe alike that America was to be the decisive factor in the war. Our men were never discouraged by heavy losses, nor by the strongest enemy resistance. Adversity only made them the more determined to win. They bore themselves in all respects as worthy descendants of men whose names became immortal at Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Gettysburg. John J. Pershing.
LEST WE FORGET - Kings County Will Honor Men Who Fought In World War – Next Monday a nation will testify to the manner in which it has kept the faith with the men who went to the front for the life of that nation and whose direct sacrifice came to the conclusion eleven years ago, That faith is not one of cash and consideration but the high faith of honor for their courage, respect for their patriotism, and of pledge for their continued place in the esteem and affection of a grateful nation for which they fought. It will be a reminder to every American that perils have been escaped, that problems have been created and that, as these men defeated those perils, so to them may largely be safely entrusted the duty and privilege of answering the problems with effective solution… . Never before did so fine an army go forth to war. Never before did so great an army melt back into the people. Never before, let it come to pass for the benefit of the reputation of this United States, has there been such a continuity of appreciation. Kings county will do its part next Monday at Lemoore to testify to the feeling which the nation holds for this great integral factor in her preservation and her healing.
110 Years Ago
Sheriff W.V. (Van) Buckner, who was elected to the office when Kings county was formed, has announced that this will be his last term and he will return to his ranch near this city to live at the close of the present term. Mr. Buckner today is considered one of the best sheriffs in the state and during his term of office not one act of official misconduct can be truthfully placed against him. After serving the county for 18 years he can return to his ranch morally and politically clean and with a record that not only himself, but the people in general, are proud of.
