20 Years Ago
Representative Cal Dooley (D-Hanford) says Westlands Water District had little choice when its directors voted to de-annex Lemoore Naval Air Station and cut off all agricultural and non-ag water supplies. “I made sure they (Westlands District Board) understood that they could not cut off the base’s water.” Dooley said of a letter he wrote to the board. “Not for current use and not for the needs of the base’s future.”
30 Years Ago
To help kick-off a year of recognition for the 75th anniversary of providing health care services to the people of Hanford and Kings County, Sacred Heart Hospital initiated a new look leadership role for its governing board of directors. Tomorrow (Dec. 1) marks the 75th anniversary of Sacred Heart incorporation. The recently appointed board is headed by Marcie Buford, a first term member of the Hanford City Council and owner of the Quick Pick convenience stores in Hanford, Lemoore, and Riverdale.
A dash of old and a dash of new was just the right combination Lemoore needed to win its varsity basketball season opener Tuesday night at Hoover High School. The Tigers, using a blend of old and new, walloped a young Patriot team 74-54 to win the 1989-90 Tiger opener. The old: Returning varsity guard Chris Tolbert and forward Gene Smith combined for 18 points as the Tigers struck hard in the early going and cruised to the easy win. Redwood transfer Jimmy Moore finished with a game high 23 points. Forward Darren Fraley finished with 13 points in an impressive performance.
65 Years Ago
When you hear that jingle, jangle, jingle along about 7:30 Friday evening, that’ll be Santa Claus making his lively entry into the community of Lemoore. The welcome will be one of the most cordial in the countryside, for the youngsters from all nearby communities. Their parents, and friends are invited to join the fun and frolic at Lemoore’s annual Christmas Open House.
80 Years Ago
At a special meeting of the Woman’s Club last Tuesday, members voted to sponsor, through the Home and Garden section of the club, the annual contest for the most effective outdoor Christmas decoration in the city.
Too much turkey must have ruined the dispositions of some local husbands, for the calendars of both City and the Township courts held cases of wife beating on the day following Thanksgiving.
90 Years Ago
More than 28,000 war veterans are now under treatment in the government hospitals in California and the other states of the nation, according to figures gathered by State Adjutant James K. Fisk of the California Department of the American Legion. The coming winter will show the number of world war veterans to exceed 30,000 in the different hospitals, Fisk declares.
Adolphe Menjou is a new Adolphe Menjou in his great first all-talking picture. His rich baritone voice adds a new note to his sophistication and none of his many picture-going friends will know the real Adolphe Menjou until he sees this dazzling, sophisticated star in “Fashions in Love.”
It is related of a certain movie magnate that he was being sued, and that he was called East just when the case was about to come to trial. So he left the case in the hands of his attorney telling him to telegraph the outcome. Finally the telegram came: “Justice has triumphed.” And the great man telegraphed back: “Appeal immediately.”
100 Years Ago
If it rains in southern Kern county with-in the next few weeks the Ridge route, completion of which was welcomed last Saturday by the motoring public of California, will be as useful to local motorists, and no more, than if it was located in Siam. This news was brought to Bakersfield today by F.B. Ross and M.F. Pierce, of the Automobile Club of Southern California, arriving in Bakersfield from Los Angeles via Tejon pass. The whole trouble lies in a one-and-one-sixth-mile detour on the Grapevine grade, between Rose Station and the Southern Kern county line, paving of which was started last week.
Father Joseph Maria Neri, the first Jesuit priest ordained in California and the last of the missionaries with whom he came to this state nearly sixty years ago, died last week at the University of Santa Clara.
Friday of last week saw inaugurated, what will hereafter be an annual event; in other words Kings county had its first “Cow day.” Nearly 125 dairymen participated in the excursion that covered over 60 miles of territory during the day taking in the principal dairies of the county and upon their return at night fall these same dairymen were loud in their acclaim of what they had seen and learned.
