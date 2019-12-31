20 Years Ago
“God clean test,” said Commander Kim Morrell of the Lemoore Police Department as she watched one of three generators the city received from the federal Department of Defense to take care of any problems, should there be any, when 1999 becomes 2000. Although no government officials seem worried about the Y2K bug, the city will have enough power to “handle any emergency,” said city manager Steve Froberg. The generator will “power up” the “operations center,” where the police and fire departments are housed.
25 Years Ago
The Lemoore Seventh-day Adventist church on Hanford-Armona Road conducted its Second Annual Living Nativity last week as a pre-Christmas gift to the community. The Living Nativity was acted out Tuesday through Thursday nights with an accompanying chorus.
The Lemoore Recreation Department is kicking off 1995 with a wide array of classes and activities open to the community. The listing of available classes and the like for January includes: Beginning Scuba Diving; Adult Co-ed Wallyball; Cartooning Workshop; Wet-on-Wet Oil Painting; Country Western Dance Lessons; Pee Wee Basketball for K-3rd Graders; Jammin’ New Year’s Eve Dance for Junior Highers; Aerobics; Shotokan Karate; Baton Twirling; and Release the Writer Within You.
30 Years Ago
Lemoore High School is pleased to announce the “Students of the Month” selected from the departments: Christina Chavez, Darren Fraley, Lori Freitas, Christina Gutierrez, Tod Johnson, Bradley Leach, Alain Mendoza, Araceli Moreno, Jason Petrig, Jennifer Robinson, and Freddy Wallace.
The Recreation Department named the Del Hester household on Cedar Lane in Lemoore the first-place winner in this year’s Christmas home decorations. This extensive décor was created by a combined family effort. The idea for the praying angels on the roof came from a Christmas card and was designed, cut out and painted by family members. The halos required seven hours of labor.
90 Years Ago
Introduction of natural gas into Fresno has reduced actual consumption in the city approximately 50 percent because of the new fuel’s high heating value as compared with the old artificial gas, A.F. Hockenbeamer, president of the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, announced this week. This will be one of the gas company’s arguments before the railroad commission in its attempt to obtain a new schedule of gas rates.
100 Years Ago
Every man who was in the military or naval service of the United States during the late war, and who on account of such service is not physically fitted to engage at once in a gainful occupation should at once notify the Bureau of War Risk Insurance in Washing ton D.C. Under the law this Bureau is charged with providing for service discharged because of disability incurred in active service in the line of duty, compensation and free medical treatment until such time as they are restored to physical fitness.
Dr. Cobb learned that at times it does not pay to play the fox, when he slipped away on a hunting trip without taking his old pal T.C. Allen with him. Now this was not right, for the Doctor and Prof. Allen had agreed to always hunt together, but Doc figured he would slip away, return with an Essex load of game but the fates ordained different and Doc did not even get a feather. Friend Allen, when Doc deserted him, took his gun and dog, betook himself to a certain place returning with plenty of game. Moral “Doc, it pays to stay with your pal.”
110 Years Ago
Lemoore was the home and birthplace of “Toggles,” the noted trotting gelding owned by E. Erlanger. One of the prettiest movers that ever circled the California race track. He was a clean, flat-footed trotter, without boots or paraphernalia. But he was not the only horse that is going to add laurels to Lemoore as being the home of fine specimens of the equine family. Toggles’ full brother, Lightening Bug, a beautiful bay stallion, is performing on the race track at Fresno like a piece of machinery, showing the direct relationship to his brother in every movement, but with every promise of being a much faster horse. But no man in the States likes a good buggy team better than Mr. Erlanger, and he can surely boast of having every desire fulfilled when he has this pair of beautiful pacers in front of his buggy. They are gentle and kind, weigh about 1,500 pounds each, natural pacers and they can come as near dusting the headlights on an automobile as any team in the country.
