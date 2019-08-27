20 Years Ago
Both Neutra and Akers Schools will be led by teams of new administrators as they finish up the 20th century. To fill the vacancies left by the retirement of Robert Marienau and Doug True, the administration team at Neutra, two new vice principals have been added to the staff while two Central Union School District administrators have been reassigned to Akers and Neutra. Tom Addington will fill the vice principal spot at Akers. Ron Seaver will take over the spot vacated by John Jones as principal of Akers. John Jones, after three years as vice principal at Neutra, moved to Akers for 13 years as principal before taking his new position as principal of Neutra.
30 Years Ago
Technically, the summer is two-thirds over, since it will officially end on about Sept. 23, on the autumnal equinox. But to most kids summer will be over, for all practical purposes next week, when school starts. Unfortunately, however, we won’t see a vast difference in temperature change.
If you missed the eclipse that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the next one will take place in December 1992.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 267 of Lemoore visited the Grand Canyon and took the mule trip down into the canyon. The scouts participating were Lori Davis, Julie Abrahamson, Jennifer Christensen, Mary Hartigan and Katrina Sparlin with Troop Leader Karen Christensen and chaperone Debbie Abrahamson.
35 Years Ago
Lemoore area students returning to classes Aug. 27 will find some new faces at their schools. Tom Hewett, formerly head of Meadow Lane School, has been transferred to Lemoore Elementary while Mike Fetterhoff is now at P.W. Engvall, moving from the Bush Street school, and Ron Allvin is at Meadow Lane. “Periodically we rotate principals and it has a two-fold purpose,” said Gene Billingsley. “One, they don’t get stale this way, you always have a new challenge. Two, we look upon ourselves as one great big school.”
65 Years Ago
Weather in the past week has set records for low temperatures at this time of year. While days have been sunny and bright, they have remained cool and sagged to plain chilliness at night and early morning.
Members of the Lemoore Lions Club are justly proud of the good turn they did for the community with construction of an attractive fountain located on the north side of the city park. Dick Borges was chairman of the project and J.L. Harvey, his assistant. Other Lions who devoted considerable work and leisure time to the project included Izzie Machado, Ben Thatcher, Tony Laureano, Do Coelho, Leonard Bradeson and Mel Villa.
70 Years Ago
Mrs. Carroll V. Buckner, Kings County Centennial Committee chairman and Mrs. Conrad Orton of Stratford of the executive committee will participate in the coming Monterey Constitutional Convention Centennial. The local pair will be riding with the float depicting El Adobe de Los Robles, the historic landmark and early day home located north of Lemoore. The float will also be seen at the Lemoore Day parade.
A thunder and lightning storm brought just a trace of rain to Lemoore according to City Clerk W.W. Sheahan. This is the first official rainfall of the 1949-50 year. The storm caused some power failures with about 135 PG&E customers without service. Except in isolated cases, service was generally restored within one-and-a-half hours.
100 Years Ago
Raisin Day has come to mean a great deal to the San Joaquin Valley in general, and to the Raisin growers in particular, but Kings county is to institute Pork Day on September 15, in such a manner that there is danger of the glorious fourth taking second place as a big day in the San Joaquin valley. Wm Bernstein, the leading spirit in the preparation work, is bending every effort to make the day a big success, and he is being aided by every other hog raiser in the county. “Eat California Ham and Bacon” is the slogan for the day.
Monday’s Sentinel says that a Miss Homen and a Miss Salvadore motored to Lemoore on Sunday to attend the ball game. Either the two young ladies were equipped with eight cylinder lungs and some very raucous voices or else the Sentinel omitted mentioning the names of a few other Hanfordians who also were in attendance, and gave voice to their approval of the “Pippin’s” star plays.
For Sale – 1917 Ford Touring Car, condition, new tires, $3.50 cash or will take motorcycle in part payment. Apply at this office. (This ad came out in several editions of the paper with the decimal point in each edition.)
