20 Years Ago
If you are in the majority of the 63 million Americans who say they read a newspaper daily, your first choices in reading the pages of The Lemoore Advance are the obituaries and letters to the editor. That’s what newspaper readership surveys show are the current must-knows. Those choices mean a lot of reporters sit through long council and school board meetings—and then write longer still accounts—that are not the favorite of readers.
The opening event of the Santa Rosa Rancheria athletic multi-purpose field, Coyote Corner Sports Complex, will feature the Club Azores vs the South Valley Soccer Club in a match on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 11:15 a.m. The complex is located at Jersey and 16th avenues, south of Lemoore. The complex, part of the five-phase project to be completed by the tribe in 2004, “will be equipped with the amenities of a professional level complex,” John Jaramillo, athletic director of the Rancheria said. “There will be two softball fields, batting cages, swimming hole, campground, and a professional-sized baseball field.” The sports complex will be open to the public.
25 Years Ago
Pioneer Square has a new owner and plans are in the works to land a multiple screen movie theater and a bowling alley at the struggling shopping center. Local officials are pleased with the latest development in the shopping center saga.
Over a dozen Kings County and surrounding area teachers, including three working at Lemoore Naval Air Station schools, and one from Lemoore, have been named to the third edition of Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers. Lemoore teachers Alfred Alcoser of the Lemoore Elementary School District, along with three Central Union School District teachers—Karleen Wagner Good, Sandra H. Gortz, and Gloria Belezzuoli Pettigrew—made the cut for the 1994 Who’s Who addition based on the recommendations of former students.
The Filipino-American Association of Kings County marked another historical event for their organization Saturday, Sept. 24. Over 400 guests witnessed Fil-Am crown their first Mrs. Philippines, Mrs. Evelyn Balan. 1994 Miss Kings County U.S.A. Stacey Pavek and Sen. Phil Wyman had the honor of crowning the new queen. Notable guests present at the crowning included Pavek, Wyman, Assembly candidate Brian Setencich, Lemoore Mayor John Luis, Lemoore Judge Ron Maciel, 1991-92 Miss Fil-Am Janine Ruiz, and former Fil-Am presidents.
90 Years Ago
Full details of how talking pictures are made will be shown to the motion picture public for the first time when “The Studio Murder Mystery,” Paramount’s latest all-talking thriller will be at the Lemoore theatre. An all-star cast, including many stage stars, acts this mystery melodrama which was directed by Frank Tuttle, and will be shown to Lemoore Theatre fans on Sunday and Monday, October 20th and 21st.
Fifty years ago, on October 21, 1879 Thomas Alva Edison gave to the world the first incandescent electric lamp. No single event during the past 50 years has affected beneficially the lives of so many people, individually and collectively, as Edison’s triumph and the developments which have sprung from it. Pause for a moment to contemplate all the functions of your life which you perform with the aid of electricity. Think for a moment if you could get along without it. Then consider what you yourself owe to Edison. In almost every city in this country and throughout the entire civilized world, the evening of October 21 will be dedicated to Edison, and tribute will be paid through his own work—Light. You, too, are invited to participate in Light’s Golden Jubilee. The method of tribute matters but little—so long as you, one of the country’s hundred and twenty million people join these millions in according Thomas A. Edison a moment’s thought—a moment’s homage. This Advertisement is printed through the courtesy of The San Joaquin Light and Power Corporation in appreciation of Thomas Edison’s achievements for the good of man.
100 Years Ago
Mrs. Nancy A. Reed passed away on Thursday afternoon at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Grant, Reed, at the age of 72 years, 5 months and 29 days. The funeral services were held at the Phipps and Russell chapel on Sunday, Oct. 12th, and the burial service was at Visalia. The deceased was the first white child born in Monterey, Calif. after the American flag was raised. She has spent most of her life in the San Joaquin valley. She leaves three sons and three daughters, and many friends who will miss her.
