20 Years Ago
Like many areas around Lemoore, the strip of 17th Avenue between Houston and Hanford-Armona Road has found itself changing from a lonely country road to a highly traveled artery of traffic bordered on both sides by homes. Recent Kings County efforts driven by Supervisor Tony Oliveira of District Three are seeking to lower the speed limit on that stretch of the avenue. Oliveira spent time observing the traffic along 17th Avenue, as did an unmarked sheriff’s car with a radar gun. “The cars were doing 57 miles per hour average on a very narrow road, that’s very fast and very dangerous,” observed Oliveira. Of the county’s plans Oliveira explained, “We’re closing 16th Avenue (to allow) right-hand turns (onto Hwy. 198) only.” That decision was made recently by the Kings County Board of Supervisors to prevent the kind of accidents that have occurred all too frequently at 198 and 16th. Most of these accidents have been caused by traffic crossing the open section of the freeway. The closure of that access will no doubt increase the amount of travel on or near 17th.
25 Years Ago
The times, they have a changed—for the better. Capt. Gregory C. Wooldridge has spent the last two weeks or so reacquainting himself to an old friend, Lemoore Naval Air Station. He and his wife of six months, Anita, have been busy unpacking boxes. He has spent his days popping in and out of the various departments which make up the huge air station he will command beginning Friday. So far, Wooldridge likes what he sees. Wooldridge has spent 11 of his 20 years in the Navy stationed at LNAS. When he was last at LNAS, in early 1988, he was flag secretary to the admiral heading things up at the base. Now, as incoming commanding officer, he will be living in the home of his former boss.
The Hanford Community Medical Center Foundation invites you to “A Night with the Stars,” featuring The Smothers Brothers and The Kingston Trio, Wednesday, November 2, 1994. The Smothers Brothers are saluted as time honored legends whose 36 years of comedy have given them a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The original Kingston Trio, formed in 1957, revolutionized popular music, reawakening America to its own rich folk-music heritage. The release of “Tom Dooley” in October 1958 began the “folk music revival.”
35 Years Ago
Groundbreaking ceremonies for Lemoore’s first major motel complex are scheduled tomorrow for 10 a.m. at the East D Street site. Art and Nelson Majors of Lemoore and Don Wilcox of Lancaster are developing the 67-unit motel complex, which will be located along the south side of East D Street adjacent to the Lemoore canal. Access to the motel is planned at one entrance across from the Kings Court-Cotton Mill Restaurant complex and room rates are slated from $38 to $44.
According to West coach Ed Coats, all four Lemoore High graduates selected to play in Wednesday’s Tulare-Kings All Star Football Game will see a great deal of action. The Orosi coach tabbed Wayne Redman as a probable starter at fullback, Kelly O’Reilly at cornerback, and Darryl Rainey as an offensive guard. The coach did not deem Norman Lessard as a definite starter, but did say the Tiger standout would see plenty of action on both sides of the line.
55 Years Ago
A large owl perched on a power line in back of the home of Mrs. F.L. Lee on Hill Street at 3:15 a.m., caused the line to short out, drop to the ground and ignite weeds. The fire spread to an adjacent chicken shed and burned weeds in the adjacent area. Jess Dozier, manager of PG&E, said this particular owl will cause no further trouble to anyone—ever.
100 Years Ago
The Railroad Commission, in an opinion rendered on July 30, granted the application of William B. Whiteside for a permit to operate a stage line between Lemoore and San Luis Obispo.
Besides being a source of entertainment for children, pop corn, which is the corn kernel cooked whole, instead of being ground and then cooked, obviously has a high food value, as well as good taste and when properly prepared for the table it may acceptably take the place of many of the breakfast foods now on the market. Pop corn may be eaten with milk and sugar like other breakfast cereals, or the parched kernels which do not “pop out” can be ground like coffee, and eaten with cream and sugar or can be boiled with water and served like oatmeal.
