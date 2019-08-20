20 Years Ago
Ready or not, Liberty Middle School is opening. Tom Lasek, principal of P.W. Engvall Middle School for the past several years, is preparing to take the helm at Liberty School for the planned opening Monday, Aug. 29. There may not be desks, and student lockers may not be in place, but Lasek said Liberty will open on time.
Two strike fighter squadrons deployed for the past six months in the Persian Gulf returned home Sunday and Monday to the waiting arms of loving wives, curious youngsters and, in some cases, to see newborn children for the very first time. VFA-25, the Fist of the Fleet, VFA-113, the Stingers, and a Sea Operations Detachment came home after spending a portion of their deployment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson enforcing the no-fly zone over Iraq.
Lorenzo Neal is no longer a Bulldog. He left two years ago and now plays football for the New Orleans Saints. Trent Dilfer recently signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so he’s out of the Fresno State picture after leading the Bulldogs to two straight major bowl appearances, including a 24-7 victory over USC in the Freedom Bowl in 1992. How in the world is Fresno State going to compete without a Neal, without a Dilfer, a first round draft pick in last spring’s NFL draft? Easy, all you do is bring in a bunch of waiting talent and once again rely on the Lemoore Connection, which despite some recent defections to the NFL, still remains to lead Fresno State to future glory. The most recent defection from the Connection was Tommy Jones, who’s hoping to catch on with the Dallas Cowboys. However, Gene Smith and Charlie Jones will return. Also, Chris Tolbert returns to earn yet another letter as a member of the Bulldogs.
35 Years Ago
Lemoore resident Zeke Storms will testify in Washington, D.C. next month before a congressional subcommittee. Storms’ testimony is part of the ongoing controversy concerning the retired Navy chief’s allegations of financial waste and mismanagement in the Navy’s Contractor and Maintenance of Simulator (COMS) program.
The curtain rang down on “Oliver!” for the final time Saturday night following a rousing standing ovation for the cast of more than 80 performers. While the more than 50 youngsters delighted the crowd, several of the adult cast members were exceptional. Ron W. Bates as Fagan and Jim Mullins in the role of Mr. Bumble-The Beadle were audience favorites. Cathy Curtis as Oliver and Lionel Dinkins as the Artful Dodger are to be commended for their performances. Other standouts were Nikki Skubbina, Kimberlee Stearns, Patricia Geppert, Tom Peterson, Kathie Palermo, Dean Robbins, Betty Hill, Terri Parent, Ralf Irizarry, Tina Herrick, Josh Overton, and Arlene Butkiewicz.
90 Years Ago
With the completion of the installation of the sound equipment at the Fox T. & D. Theatre in Hanford, Manager Thompson announces as his opening bill next Sunday afternoon, “The Rainbow Man,” one of the best of the 100 per cent singing and talking pictures, which have been shown recently.
The main Streets of Stratford are being oiled and graded this week. Wm. Stratton is in charge of the work and is doing it in good shape. The only regret is that he doesn’t have a chance to get busy on the road leading from the skyline boulevard down to Kettleman City to give the oil workers a chance to come to Stratford and other Kings county towns.
Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Dockstader received a most interesting letter on Tuesday from their son Johnnie Dockstader who, with Attorney Claude Rowe of Fresno, is making a motor trip to New York and return. The letter was written from New York on August 8 and among other interesting features tells of seeing the Graf Zeppelin leave on its around the world trip. According to Johnnie it sounded like twenty airplanes going over at once.
100 Years Ago
Distances in and about Hanford on terra firma are pretty generally known, but there is probably only one person who knows how far it is from one point to another over Hanford — “as the Crow flies.” The person is Mrs. Clarence Crow, one of the few Hanford women who have “taken the air” since flying became “safe for democracy.” Tuesday Mrs. Clarence Crow was a passenger with Lieutenant Harry Burkhardt in a “delightful” soar over the city and measured distances on the earth below by the most direct method—sans all corners and street intersections. She told a friend following her trip that it was “wonderful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.