Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
The new Palace Gaming Center building opening set for March, has been pushed back as much as a month as plans, unexpectedly, must be reviewed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The announcement came at the monthly breakfast meeting at the Palace.
Monty Roberts, the man who has been called “Horse Whisperer,” and was the object of one film and author of two books, will bring his horse training technique to Tulare’s Agri-Center on March 11. He will use his Join-Up training method to allow a raw horse to learn to accept its first saddle, bridle, and rider within 30 minutes. “I am not a horse whisperer,” stated Roberts,” I do not talk to a horse in words.” Instead, he reads the horse’s body language. Roberts first rule in horse work is never use violence. A rule he uses in all his contacts, be they horse, mule, or people. “Violence never works,” he said. “It only makes anger which comes back out in more violence.”
25 Years Ago
Plans to bring 10,000 people to the area with a significant expansion at Lemoore Naval Air Station crashed Tuesday with the announcement that all previous growth plans at the base are off. Defense Secretary William Perry announced his recommendation for the realignment of 146 bases. Perry’s plans kills a massive expansion of LNAS contained in the 1993 Base Realignment and Closure Act and is a blow to local economic planning efforts.
70 Years Ago
The month of March brings thoughts of income tax—and vacations. Let’s skip the income tax for the moment and talk about vacations. It’s probably safe to say that everybody wants one, and now is the time for some heavy thinking as to when and where. Indications are that vacation travel this year will exceed even the record breaking volume of 1949. In view of this, it would be well to decide now where you’re going (if you haven’t decided already). We hardly need to remind you that right here in California you can get any kind of vacation you want—seashore, mountains, desert with either swank or simple accommodations. California has more than 8.000 lakes, 26,000 miles of potential fishing streams, and 1,264 miles of tidal shoreline. There are 18 National Forests with 1,152 camps and picnic areas, and hundreds of resorts and hotels to accommodate you. Have a fine vacation and why not see California first?
80 Years Ago
Wildflowers are beginning their annual display on the Westside foothills. A brilliant showing should be made this year, with the recent rains bringing the needed moisture.
Santa Rosa Indians at the Rancheria south of town are scheduling a big “pow-wow” tomorrow evening. Songs and dances are planned, as well as other events.
85 Years Ago
Burning electrical wire, connecting household appliances in the window of the Lemoore Hardware store, threatened damage Thursday night, 10:30 p.m., when the Volunteer Firemen answered an alarm. Very little damage was done by the flames which died out before the firemen gained entrance to the store. A number of years ago, the hardware store was wiped out by flames.
Mr. and Mrs. Oliva Dionne, parents of the famous Canadian quintuplets, were prevailed upon to come down to the United States and enjoy the hospitality of America’s “Windy City.” Despite the thrills of big city life, Mrs. Dionne soon announced that she was homesick for her children, the quintuplets and the other five little Dionnes back home.
95 Years Ago
Work on the Lemoore golf course is progressing rapidly and the formal opening is announced for Sunday, March 7. Membership in the club is still being offered at the charter terms of $10.00 but will be raised as soon as the club gets properly under way.
A. Mazzel Co., have completed arrangements for the shipping of spinach from Lemoore. They have leased the Foley house east of the S.P. depot and will ice and pack there. The first car is expected to go out Friday and a total shipment of about 20 cars is expected.
120 Years Ago
A Mooney’s wood yard on D Street is assuming large proportions and he now has “wood to burn” for all who are in need of it.
J.W. Dockstader and L.S. Stepp on Thursday purchased the building and grocery store on Front Street, formerly conducted under the firm name of Brown & Campbell.
County Assessor Follett and his deputies will commence next Monday to assess the property in Kings County.
Mrs. J.W. Dockstader and Mrs. W.D. Woods will shortly open a millinery store in Lemoore.