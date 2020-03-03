Looking Back in Lemoore

The month of March brings thoughts of income tax—and vacations. Let’s skip the income tax for the moment and talk about vacations. It’s probably safe to say that everybody wants one, and now is the time for some heavy thinking as to when and where. Indications are that vacation travel this year will exceed even the record breaking volume of 1949. In view of this, it would be well to decide now where you’re going (if you haven’t decided already). We hardly need to remind you that right here in California you can get any kind of vacation you want—seashore, mountains, desert with either swank or simple accommodations. California has more than 8.000 lakes, 26,000 miles of potential fishing streams, and 1,264 miles of tidal shoreline. There are 18 National Forests with 1,152 camps and picnic areas, and hundreds of resorts and hotels to accommodate you. Have a fine vacation and why not see California first?