20 Years Ago
The California Highway Patrol had to turn Jersey Avenue into a one-way street in order to keep traffic flowing due to the large number of people who came to enjoy the Fourth of July celebration at Lemoore’s Palace Indian Gaming Center. Nearly 3,000 people found a place to sit and listen to two free concerts followed by a display of fireworks on the lawn in front of the casino last Sunday night. The fire works display was but one of the attractions that brought thousands out to the Palace. Branscombe Richmond and his Renegade Band started the musical entertainment at 6:30, followed by Don McLean at 8 p.m. A highlight of Richmond’s performance was when he was joined on stage by three Indian dancers, Doris Facio and Alicia Barrios of the Santa Rosa Rancheria and Dillion Means, a Souhern Paiute Native American from Las Vegas. The girls performed the fancy Shawl Dance while Means, dressed in traditional Paiute costume crowned with an ornate fox headpiece, did his own interpretation of one of the many Paiute dances.
Who invented basketball and volleyball? The YMCA. Who pioneered group swimming lessons? The YMCA. Who spearheaded youth summer camping, night school, vocational counseling, adult education, college student services, and junior college? The YMCA. And what simple service organization’s programs have led to such a signal, diverse array or outreach activities as the Peace Corps, the Boy Scouts, the Camp Fire movement, and the USO? The YMCA.
The YMCA was a crucial part of how you or someone close to you grew up, shaping your values and the development of your view of God’s world. And that’s exactly what the YMCA has tried to be since its founding in 1844 by George Williams, a London drapery clerk. He and a dozen friends formed a club to help one another maintain their values while adjusting to life in “the big city.” This “club” came to the United States in Boston seven years later with Thomas Sullivan, a retired sea captain and lay missionary. Today, the YMCA is America’s largest nonprofit community service organization. The earliest record of a meeting of the YMCA in Kings County was on May 2, 1917.
30 Years Ago
P.W. Engvall students who previously went home for lunch will no longer be able to do so because the Lemoore Elementary School District recently approved a request for a closed campus from Principal Tom Lasek. The previous policy stated that students with written notices from their parents could go home for lunch. The problem was, however, that too many students were congregating at their friend’s houses instead of going home, said Susan Vaughn, P.W. Engvall secretary. “Students without permission were going off campus as well,” she said.
110 Years Ago
The people are beginning to flock to the coast. Every day people pass through this city en route to Morro, Pismo and other resorts. Wednesday morning six autos with people from Fresno were lined up in front of the Lucerne Hotel on their way to Paso Robles, stopping here to get breakfast and purchase articles which are necessary in an outing trip.
Bigamist Johnson, recently arrested in San Francisco for having deserted 24 wives, professed to be a women hater. Any man who would mix up with 24 women in matrimony during his life time could hardly be anything else but a women hater. He never lived long with one woman to learn to love her properly.
The Republican will be sent free for one year to the party bringing us the largest watermelon this season.
115 Years Ago
The Sunset Telephone Company will, during the coming week, have a force of about 15 men in Lemoore installing new telephone poles, and before leaving town will move the central office from its present location into the store of W.P. Webster. We understand that the new poles will be round in shape and 40 to 50 feet in height and will be neatly painted white. Besides presenting a much neater appearance than the old ones, the placing of these new and substantial poles in our city is an indication of the confidence felt by the Sunset company in the future of our little city.
Albert H. Brown reports that the grasshoppers have made their appearance in great numbers in the Summit Lake section, but the blackbirds quickly jumped onto them and devoured them in short time.
