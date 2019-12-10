20 Years Ago
Funeral songs echoed through the cave-like halls of Fresno State University’s (FSU) Leon S. Peters Business building and mingled with the aroma of sweet sage on a mellow autumn morning: 48 Old Ones were returning to their Mother. It took over a year of constant, and often frustrating, work on the part of 13 Central Valley and Sierra Nevada tribes working with representatives from FSU and the US Forestry Service to return the remains, approximately 150 bones, to the area Native Americans and make this day possible. Dr. Ron Goode, FSU archaeologist and North Fork Mono Indian, praised Clarence Atwell Jr. of the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi-Yokut Tribe and Lorrie Planas of the Forest Service for spearheading the movement to have the remains returned and thanked all the Santa Rosa Tachi-Yokuts for allowing the remains to be buried in their cemetery.
25 Years Ago
David Thomas wants to be president of the United States, and he’s starting work now so that he and his supporters can make it happen. Thomas, of Hanford, lost a Nov. 8 bid for a seat on the Hanford City Council. But he says the loss is a blessing because he can now focus on his true mission—the White House. “To tell the truth, I was hoping I’d lose,” Thomas said. “I didn’t even campaign toward the end.” Now Thomas, owner of a trucking business, current employee safety inspector, and former professional wrestler, can get to work on his presidential bid.
The 53rd anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor was remembered in fitting fashion here Wednesday during an emotional breakfast program attended by two Medal of Honor recipients, including the sole living recipient to serve during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. This year’s event was geared to honoring local educators and children and instilling in them the significance of Pearl Harbor and the motto, “Remember Pearl Harbor, Keep America Alert.”
35 Years Ago
Lemoore’s annual Christmas Parade went off without a hitch last Saturday, with hundreds of local residents packing the downtown area for the annual event. Sponsored by the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce, nearly 70 entries participated and the Sweepstakes Award was captured by the Lemoore Pre-School’s float.
90 Years Ago
Postoffice fixtures and fittings have been installed in the Kettleman City Grocery and a number of boxes have already been rented. Mrs. Leona Hayden’s appointment as postmaster was very pleasing to the residents of this new fast growing oil town.
Army, Navy and Alabama National Guard airplanes delivered twenty-five tons of supplies furnished by the American Red Cross to flood refugees who were completely cut off from any other aid during the serious floods in four southeastern States early this spring. The three services made an average of fifty flights a day, delivering medicine, food, clothing and blankets. Most of the supplies were dropped to the refugees who were isolated on hill tops and high ground, by the flood waters.
100 Years Ago
Mr. Orain McMillen employed by the firm of McDonald & Guian of the lake region met with a serious accident Wednesday morning. Mr. McMillen accompanied by five companions were enroute in a Ford to a hay baling job when they ran into a bunch of dogs on the road, hitting one of the dogs causing the Ford to turn turtle. Mr. McMillen was severely injured receiving lacerations of the forehead and scalp while the rest of the party escaped with only a shaking up.
Mrs. L. Dodge, mother of H. Clawson of this city and one of the oldest of California’s pioneers, passed away at the home of her daughter, Mrs. F.M. Lane of Berros, San Luis Obispo county on Nov. 22, 1919. Mrs. Dodge was 82 years old at the time of her death and had seen California and Utah arise from their infancy, going through the throes of hardships that only the oldest of pioneers are able to understand or appreciate. Mrs. Dodge was a member of the famous Donner party who were snow bound and had told many times of the awful trials the party went thru to even exist.
115 Years Ago
Gus Merz is having a one story brick building erected on his lot adjoining the Odd Fellows building on the south. The building will be for rent when completed.
City Marshall Hays has been instructed by the city board of health to insist upon the removal of all hogs (four-legged) found within the city. Hays informs us that he will conform with the order and arrest all parties who refuse to comply with the request of the board.
