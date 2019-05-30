Hanford Gourmet: Unique Historical Importance

I’ve spent the past couple of weeks exchanging emails and phone calls with our dear friend and noted Chinese American historian Sonia Ng. We have been working to put together a clear, concise account of Hanford’s Chinatown history for architectural historian/historic preservation consultant, Corri Jimenez. Corri had numerous questions, many of which we encounter during tours of the Taoist Temple, so I thought I’d share a small taste of the great big meal Sonia, Corri and I have put together.
Is Hanford’s China Alley one of the most important sites in Chinese American history in California? In terms of quality and quantity of architecture and historical artifacts, Hanford is the most significant.
There were hundreds of shrines (small worship places) and temples in California during the Gold Rush and railroad construction eras. Fires, however, were very common during that time and burned many Chinatowns to the ground, including temples, joss houses and shrines. Although many Chinatowns were rebuilt in the early 20th century, the economy changed dramatically. With no more mining or railroad construction, large cities emerged and created jobs outside of Chinatowns. With the population mobility that followed along with the highway construction in the 1950s, Chinatowns and many small towns simply disappeared. In California, there were historically over 300 Chinese temples in the 19th century. Today, only five remain. These five 1880s California temples, preserved on original sites and with artifacts intact, are located in Mendocino, Weaverville, Oroville, Marysville, and Hanford.
When the Taoist Temple Preservation Society was founded in 1973, its goal was to preserve the Hanford China Alley Kwan Dai Temple and its artifacts, all virtually abandoned for over two decades. After several years of restoration efforts, in the 1980s, the temple transformed into a cultural museum of Chinese history in Hanford, opened to the public, thereafter remaining in that status to the present.
Technically, the temple should be referred to as a Chinese Temple instead of Taoist Temple. The “Three Counties” Chinese merchants and workers established the temple during the period of railroad construction 1884 – 1886 as a Kwan Dai Temple. Kwan Dai was an historical Chinese hero, a general in the Three Kingdom Era. In Chinese culture, it is believed that many heroes and significant historical figures were turned into gods, goddesses, and deities. In that elevated role, Kwan Dai was a symbol of strength and justice, who stood firm to protect his king and fellowmen.
Temples in traditional China can be defined as places of religion, but many sociologists have pointed out that the worshipping of god(s) by Chinese is part of Chinese culture and is different from religion in the Western sense.
I am still chewing on all this, digesting it into a broader and deeper sense of Hanford’s importance in the history of the Chinese diaspora in America, amazed how my appreciation for and dedication to our China Alley can still be expanding. I’ll save other morsels from our banquet of historical reality for future columns.
Now I’d like to share a recipe for one of my favorite Chinese home style dishes, braised beef with “lo bak go.” “Lo bak go” are Chinese radishes, the long white radishes that resemble carrots. They are often labeled as turnips, quite possibly because, though this vegetable is a daikon radish, the Cantonese word for it translates as turnip.
The Chinese white radish is also known as Chinese icicle radish. The flavor of the Chinese radish is milder than daikon or Japanese radish, but they are interchangeable in most recipes. In Chinese cooking the radishes are usually found in home style dishes, such as in stews or braises. The radish can withstand long cooking without disintegrating, absorbing the meat and sauce flavors. They are also pickled or salted and dried. One of my favorite recipes is the famous dim sum steamed radish cake, “lo bak go.” In an early column I shared that recipe, one of the most common concoctions made from this vegetable. “Lo bak go” is a savory steamed cake made of grated radish, minced seasonings, and rice flour. Cantonese restaurants serve it as dim sum.
The following braised beef with “lo bak” is one of my comfort foods, a traditional recipe handed down through the generations. Something I wanted to, needed to, eat after spending hours reading and writing and communicating about our beloved China Alley. My mind and feelings extended and deepened I needed to ground myself in long familiar home cooking.
