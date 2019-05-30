As June days heat up, evenings in the garden are a real treat.
Tasks:
Monitor fruiting pear and apple trees for codling moth.
Mulching with a 3-to 4-inch layer around trees and shrubs helps to retain moisture and Suppress weeds
Pruning:
Pinch back annuals and perennials to encourage sturdy growth.
Fertilizing:
Yellow leaves may be a sign of chlorosis, which can be treated with chelated iron.
Planting:
Spring planting season is over. Keep recent plantings well-watered.
Postpone planting non-essential annual flowers, vegetables and container plants until fall.
Enjoy now:
Annuals and perennials: cosmos, dahlia, foxglove (Digitalis), coneflower (Echinacea).
Bulbs, corms, tubers: watsonia.
Trees, shrubs, vines: chitalpa, clematis, escallonia.
Fruits and vegetables: nectarine, peach, plum.
Things to ponder:
Spider mites can be managed by rinsing dust from foliage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.