{{featured_button_text}}

As June days heat up, evenings in the garden are a real treat.

Tasks:

Monitor fruiting pear and apple trees for codling moth.

Mulching with a 3-to 4-inch layer around trees and shrubs helps to retain moisture and Suppress weeds

Pruning:

Pinch back annuals and perennials to encourage sturdy growth.

Fertilizing:

Yellow leaves may be a sign of chlorosis, which can be treated with chelated iron.

Planting:

Spring planting season is over. Keep recent plantings well-watered.

Postpone planting non-essential annual flowers, vegetables and container plants until fall.

Enjoy now:

Annuals and perennials: cosmos, dahlia, foxglove (Digitalis), coneflower (Echinacea).

Bulbs, corms, tubers: watsonia.

Trees, shrubs, vines: chitalpa, clematis, escallonia.

Fruits and vegetables: nectarine, peach, plum.

Things to ponder:

Spider mites can be managed by rinsing dust from foliage

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments