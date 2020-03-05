Garden Checklist March 6

Herbs thrive in the San Joaquin Valley because of our climate.

March is a great time for spring planting.

Tasks:

• Check drip systems, sprinklers and other irrigation systems for repair needs.

• Flush irrigation lines and inspect sprinkler valves for proper operation.

• Protect transplants from cutworms by putting a barrier, such as a paper collar, around the stem.

Pruning:

• Deadhead winter annuals to prolong bloom.

• For bulbs, deadhead spent blooms only. Leave foliage and stalk to wither naturally to provide nutrients for next year’s flowers.

Fertilizing:

• Fertilize stone fruit, pear, apple and nut trees and berries with one third of the needed annual amount of fertilizer.

• Citrus when trees begin to bloom.

Planting:

• Plant Easter lilies in full sun in outdoor beds after blossoms fade. They will bloom next May or early June.