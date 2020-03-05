Garden Checklist March 6

Herbs thrive in the San Joaquin Valley because of our climate.
March is a great time for spring planting.
Tasks:
• Check drip systems, sprinklers and other irrigation systems for repair needs.
• Flush irrigation lines and inspect sprinkler valves for proper operation.
• Protect transplants from cutworms by putting a barrier, such as a paper collar, around the stem.
Pruning:
• Deadhead winter annuals to prolong bloom.
• For bulbs, deadhead spent blooms only. Leave foliage and stalk to wither naturally to provide nutrients for next year’s flowers.
Fertilizing:
• Fertilize stone fruit, pear, apple and nut trees and berries with one third of the needed annual amount of fertilizer.
• Citrus when trees begin to bloom.
Planting:
You have free articles remaining.
• Plant Easter lilies in full sun in outdoor beds after blossoms fade. They will bloom next May or early June.
• Annuals: alstromeria, Kangaroo paw (antigozanthos) and petunia, plant from seed.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: fairy lily (Zephyranthes).
• Fruits and vegetables: beets, chard, spinach and turnips from seed.
• Perennials: coral bells(Heuchera), maiden grass (Miscanthus), fountain grass (Pennisetum), sage (Salvia), pincushion flower (Scabiosa).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: clematis, dogwood (Cornus), rockrose (Cistus), hop bush (Dodonaea viscosa), cotoneaster.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: candytuft, iris, lobelia, forget-me-not (Myosotis), poppy.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: ranunculus, tulip.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: orange, rhaphiolepis, rhododendron, lilac (Syringa vulgaris).
• Fruits and vegetables: potatoes, radish, rutabaga, spinach, strawberry, turnip.
Things to ponder:
Give new plants ample water until root system is established.
Bermudagrass will begin to green up as the soil temperature rises.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.