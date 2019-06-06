Enjoy the balmy June evenings with a poolside barbecue, an ice-cream social or outdoor dining.
Tasks:
Be sure your watering schedule conforms to new guidelines. Check sprinkler timer settings at least once a month.
If it rains in June, expect fruit damage.
Pruning:
Fire blight is best pruned out in winter but if the infection is spreading rapidly in a pear or apple tree during the the growing season, prune out the infected growth as soon as it appears.
Fertilizing:
Fertilize almond, apple, peach, nectarine and plum.
Apply a light feeding to summer flowers and vegetables. Water thoroughly after application.
Planting:
Spring planting season is over; keep recent plantings and transplants well-watered.
Enjoy now:
Annuals and perennials: Santa Barbara Daisy (Erigeron), blanket flower (Gaillardia), sunflower (Helianthus), strawflower (Helichrysum).
Bulbs, corms, tubers: giant allium.
Trees, shrubs, vines: Butterfly bush (Buddleja), Desert Willow (Chilopsis linearis), Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus syriacus), morning glory (Ipomoea), lantana.
Fruits and vegetables: potatoes, squash, tomatoes.
Things to ponder:
A walk around the garden just before dark can be a good opportunity to hunt for snails as they emerge to feed at night.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
