{{featured_button_text}}

Enjoy the balmy June evenings with a poolside barbecue, an ice-cream social or outdoor dining.

Tasks: 

  Be sure your watering schedule conforms to new guidelines. Check sprinkler timer settings at least once a month.

  If it rains in June, expect fruit damage.

Pruning: 

Fire blight is best pruned out in winter but if the infection is spreading rapidly in a pear or apple tree during the the growing season, prune out the infected growth as soon as it appears.

Fertilizing: 

  Fertilize almond, apple, peach, nectarine and plum.

  Apply a light feeding to summer flowers and vegetables. Water thoroughly after application.

Planting:

  Spring planting season is over; keep recent plantings and transplants well-watered.

Enjoy now:

  Annuals and perennials: Santa Barbara Daisy (Erigeron), blanket flower (Gaillardia), sunflower (Helianthus), strawflower (Helichrysum).

  Bulbs, corms, tubers: giant allium.

  Trees, shrubs, vines: Butterfly bush (Buddleja), Desert Willow (Chilopsis linearis), Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus syriacus), morning glory (Ipomoea), lantana.

  Fruits and vegetables: potatoes, squash, tomatoes.

Things to ponder: 

  A walk around the garden just before dark can be a good opportunity to hunt for snails as they emerge to feed at night.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments