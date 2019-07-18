BINGO Presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. Players must be 18 years of age. OLD GOODWILL BUILDING 426 W LACEY BLVD Hanford We’re having fun at Bingo! Bingo is played every Monday and Friday. Monday Doors open at 10am, snacks at 11:30am and games start at 11:45am and go to 3pm. Friday doors open at 3pm, snacks at 5:30pm and games start at 6:00pm and go to 9pm. Packs are now $6.00, lucky ball is $1.00, one time only specials are purchased at the front table , 3 specials $1.00 apiece, buy 3 get one free, horse race is $0.50 a piece, we also have pull tabs which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $250.00, we also have all plays which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $100.00. For info call Gail Soto 904-5019. Soda and water for sale. No outside drinks allowed. Hanford senior citizens provide chicken. Customer also bring snacks to share with all. GOOD PARKING AND EASY ENTRY TO BUILDING. PARKING LOT HAS EFFICIENT LIGHTING. BRING A FRIEND AND GET A 4 ON PACK FREE WITH YOUR PURCHASE OF A $6.00 PACK. We are looking for volunteers to work at Bingo, would you like to be a caller? Stop at Bingo and talk to Gail or call Gail at 904-5019. We are doing Bonanza, $1.00 apiece. Trade in old Bonanza that you don’t care for and give us the trade in and $1.00 and we will give you back 2 Bonanzas. The game is Blackout. “Pay starts at $50.00 and increases based on sales”. Tell your friends about the fun you are having at our Monday afternoon and Friday evening Bingo. When we get 75 Bingo players we will increase game packet 6on 10up payout to $75.00.
Dances presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc at the Hanford Veterans/Seniors building upstairs hall (elevator to right of stairs), at 401 N Irwin St Hanford. We have dances on the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday each month. July 24 Bobby Seals, July 31 Phil Hanna. Doors open 6pm, dance 6:30-9:30pm. Coffee and water provided. Cost $8.00. Potluck is back and we need your help to make it a success. As in the past chicken and ice cream will be provided. For info call Fran 584-5103.
Third Wednesday luncheon: Wednesday, noon, Armona United Methodist Church, 14013 Hanford Armona Road. Armona United Methodist Church hosts a luncheon in the church social hall. The menu varies per month (it is more than one person can eat!). Cost is $8 per person. Come and enjoy the food and fellowship with your friends. Take outs are available by calling the church at 584-8340 on Wednesday morning.
Friday Night Music is held every Friday at 6 pm at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Lemoore. The address is 411 West D St. Senior Acoustical musicians get together and play and there is open Mic for singers. There is a pot luck, so bring your favorite dish. Admission is $4 and musicians are free. For more information call 924-6767.
"Kings Players of Hanford's Temple Theatre is seeking directors for the 2020 season. Candidates that have not directed with Kings Players before are asked to provide a resume and complete an interview with representatives of the Board of Directors. If you are interested in directing or would like more information please leave a message at our box office (559-584-7241) or on our webpage (www.kingsplayers.org). Submissions of interest must be made no later than July 31, 2019." The season is as follows: The Marquis Crossing Ladies Society’s First Attempt at Murder, The Money in Uncle George’s Suitcase, Angel Street and Merry Christmas, Dear Grandpa .
Lemoore Senior Citizens, INC. presents Wednesday Night Bingo, open to the public 18 and older. The Third Wednesday of the month is birthday night for all who have birthdays in that month. All birthday boys and girls receive a free birthday pack. The fourth Wednesday of the month is customer apprecaiton night. Buy one packet and get one free. Bring a new friend and get free pack. Regular 6-on packet contain 10 games and pay $125. Special include early bird, orange bonanza, double action, Winnemucca and blue. Special payouts range from $50 to $200. Regular buy-in is $6 per packet, $1 for specials, pull tabs and lucky ball. If you win bingo on the lucky ball during a regular game, you win an additional $100. Buy five bingo specials and get one free. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Pull tab games start at 6 p.m., early bird specials at 6: 45 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. Snack bar is available. Come out and enjoy a fun filled evening in our beautiful newly remodeled Bingo Hall at 789 S. Lemoore Avenue in Lemoore. Lunch is offered in the nutrition Hall at same location Monday through Thursday, at 11 a.m. 10 cent bingo is played after lunch on Tuesday and Thursday. Lunch is open to the public and is $3 per plate for seniors 55 and older and $5 for guests under 55. Lunches are prepared by Dan Beeler and his staff. Reservations are required. Call 924-7791 by 11 a.m. trhe day before. Facilities are available for rental. Call Brenda Martin at 967-1662 for rental information
FREE SATURDAY STARLIGHT CONCERTS
2nd & 4th Saturdays of each month through September 14, 7-9 p.m., on the Mooney Museum’s east tree-shaded lawn — 542 West D Street, Lemoore. Local musicians / bands will be performing each week. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase. This is a family event. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed on the premises. For more information, leave a message for Lynda by calling 559-589-9667.
Flapjack Breakfast Fundraiser Sponsored by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. at Applebee's 1665 W Lacey Blvd. Hanford California. Saturday July 20th, 2019 from 8:00am -10:00am. Tickets are $10.00 per person. For more information and tickets call Gail 904-5019, Jim 589-3171 or Fran 584-5103.
Hanford Knights of Columbus Tri-Tip fundraiser
The Hanford Knights of Columbus announce their 34th annual Tri-Tip, linguica, and bean feed. The event will be held Sunday, August 25 2019 at their hall, 5152 N 11th Ave. in Hanford. The fundraiser will start at 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM. The menu includes Tri-tip, linguica, Portuguese beans, and bread. Donation is $15.00 per ticket, takeout only. Tickets can be purchased from any member of the Hanford Knights of Columbus, or by calling 584-6572.
THE KINGS PLAYERS AUDITION NOTICE FOR: JAMES CLAVELL’S THE CHILDREN’S STORY…but not just for children. Directed by Cyndie Maxwell
This cautionary tale takes place in an American school the morning after the war – the war we lost. The well-prepared new teacher carefully moves from acceptance to control. Will she move her young charges into subversion? Performance Dates: August 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, & Sept. 1. For information you may call: The Kings Players at 584-7241
Hanford Multicultural Theater Company will have FREE ACTING CLASSES at the Hanford Mall! 5pm for kids, 6pm for Teens/adults, and 7pm for adults. Join us for fun actor and improv games.
Golden Harvest Apostolic Church Rummage Sale at 11914 2nd Place, Hanford. It will be held on August 3, 2019 beginning at 8:00am.
Story Book Garden
Now taking registrations for the Green Teens program for Fall 2019. Green Teens meet every Thursday afternoon during the school year. Ages 13 to 18. Contact 559-500-9966 to register or for more information. Ladybug Picnic, Saturday, July 20 at 10:00 AM. Bring your own picnic lunch. Ladybug themed activities are provided, including a release of live ladybugs in the Garden. Free to members. Free with regular admission for non-members. Registration not required. Tie Dye Festival, July 28 from noon to 2:00. Bring a shirt to tie dye, other supplies are provided. $5.00 for members, $7.00 plus regular admission for non-members. Please register on our website, childrensstorybookgarden.org or by calling 559-500-9966.
Ongoing: Every Monday: Little Sprouts from 9:30-10:30 AM with a special storytime and craft for pre-schoolers. At 10:30, Spanish storytime with Ms. Rosa. Registration not required. Free for members, regular admission for non-members. Every Saturday: Art in the Garden from noon to 2:00. All art supplies provided. Registration not required. Free for members, regular admission for non-members.
Hartland Christian Camp Fall Festival
Hartland Christian Camp's annual Fall Festival will be hled August 23 to August 25. Saturday's festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a Silent Auction followed by an Antique 'n Sundry Auction, delicious food booths including locally sourced and homemade items, carnival games, boating, swimming, and many more enjoyable recreational activities for the entire family.
The Highlight of the weekend is the Saturday evening banquet and concert with the LeRoy Mack McNees and Gloryland. The program is free; however, seating is limited and tickets must be pikced up at the Hartland Information booth before 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24.
Worship services will be held on Sunday morning at 10 am with guest speaker, Dewey Bertolini. Nursery and Children's Church will also be provided. Accomodations are available to stay for the weekend. Call Hartland at 559-337-2349 for information or register online at www.hartlandcamp.com.
CASA
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Kings County is an organization that advocates for children and youth in the foster care system. CASA recruits, trains, and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of foster children. Our volunteer advocates give a voice to kids in the Kings County foster care system, so they have the best opportunity for a healthy and successful future. CASA holds information sessions twice a month for community members who would like to learn more about volunteering. Come and join us at any of our upcoming information sessions occurring Wednesday, July 24th or Wednesday, August 14th from 6:00 – 7:00 PM. To register please contact our office at (559) 587-9908 or through email at casa@kingsco.org
