Around Town

Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is having FREE ACTING CLASSES on Wednesdays at new location in Hanford starting in September. Find us at 14060 Hackett Street. 5pm Kids, 6pm Teens/adults, 7pm adults. 559-997-3838
Award winning playwright offering beginning play writing classes this summer. Limited seats. Email playwrightsilvia@gmail.com or contact Hanford Multicultural Theater Company at 559-997-3838
Children's Storybook Garden & Museum
Every Monday: Every Monday: Little Sprouts from 9:30-10:30 AM with a special storytime and craft for pre-schoolers. Registration not required, free for members, regular admission for non-members.
World Link Foreign Language classes, Saturday, March 7, 14 and 21 at 10:00 AM. Free with admission (free for members).
Art Hop, Tuesday, March 10th from 6-8PM. Enjoy art by Yasmin Gonzalez (free).
Kids Night Out, Saturday, March 14th from 6-8:30 PM. Drop off kids for fun activities and snacks while Mom & Dad enjoy a night out. Registration required, call/text Maryse at 661-379-4202. Members $20 per child, non-members $25. Ages 3 -12.
The China Alley Preservation Society presents a Taoist Temple Museum and Gift Shop open house on Saturday, March 7, from Noon until 5:00. Tours are available. #12 China Alley. For more information (559)582-4508
Children's St. Patty's Tea Party, Sunday March 15 at 12:30 PM. Ages 3 and up. $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Call/text 559-500-9966 or email GardenHanford@gmail.com.
Kids Club for Grades 4-6, meets every Wednesday 4-5 PM through May 20. Free literature-based club, book study and learning to read to younger children. Call/text 661-379-4202 or email maryse@childrensstorybookgarden.org
Ongoing Saturday activities, free with admission (free for members):
Gardening Workshop - 1st Saturday at 11 AM
Bilingual Storytime, every second Saturday at 11:00 AM.
Art in the Garden - 3rd Saturday at 11: AM
Multi-lingual language classes will be held First, second and third Saturdays in January at 10:00 AM
Home School Enrichment program, now taking registrations for Spring semester. Call Maryse at 661-379-4202 for information.
CSG&M is now on Winter schedule: Open Hours are Monday 9AM to noon; Tuesday through Friday 1-4PM; Saturday 10AM-4PM; Sunday 1-4PM. For information, call 559-500-9966.
School field trips available on weekdays for grades K through 5. For grades 4 and 5, two themes available, Horticulture Science and California History. Registration required. For information and to schedule a field trip, call 559-500-9966 or visit the website at https://www.childrensstorybookgarden.org/fieldtrips.
Dances presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc at the Hanford Veterans/Seniors building upstairs hall (elevator to right of stairs), at 401 N Irwin St Hanford. We have dances on the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday each month. March 11 Rollin West, March 25 Phil Hanna. Doors open 6pm, dance 6:30-9:30pm. Coffee and water provided. Cost $8.00. Potluck is back and we need your help to make it a success. As in the past chicken and ice cream will be provided. For info call Fran 584-5103.
Rabbit Show
The Central Valley Rabbit Breeders Association is having an open and youth rabbit show on Saturday, March 14, at the Kings County Fairgrounds, in the Commercial Building. If anyone is interested in having a rabbit project for 4-H or FFA, or just a pet rabbit, this is a good place to see all the different breeds of rabbits and equipment. Rabbits of all shapes, sizes, breeds and colors will be judged and on display. There will also be rabbits and equipment for sale. The public is invited and admission is free. The show starts at 8:30am and lasts all day until 4:00pm. Come early, the rabbits start to leave as the judging progresses. For more information, call Kathy Lugo at 582-4760.
The Our Lady of Fatima St Patrick’s Breakfast is coming up on March 15, 2020.
The St. Patrick’s Breakfast is being held on the church grounds, 20855 Fatima Ave., Laton, CA from 7 am to noon. The price is $7 Adults & $3 children under 8. Take outs are available We will be serving Pancakes, Scrambled eggs, Biscuits & Gravy, Choice if Linguica, Chorizo, Ham or Bacon. Delicious fruit with Cottage Cheese will also be served There will be a Bake Sale with delicious baked goods for sale. Silent Auction will have wonderful items up for bid. Any questions please call 558-707-1046.
"The Kings Players is pleased to announce that they will be offering an Audrey Liebold Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $500. This scholarship was established to honor one of the Kings Player's founders and greatest advocates, Audrey Liebold. Eligible students must be a graduating Kings County high school senior and intend to pursue a career and/or make a contribution in the field of the Performing Arts. All applications are due by April 1, 2020. For more information, contact your high school College and Career Counselor, or contact Kim Spicer, at kspicer53@aol.com or Debra Garske at dgarske1@comcast.net.”
Friday Night Music is held on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month at 6:00pm, doors open at 5 p.m. at the VFW Building in Lemoore. The address is 411 West D St. Senior Acoustical musicians get together and play and there is open Mic for singers. There is a pot luck, so bring your favorite dish. There is no charge. Everyone is welcome For more information call 924-6767.
BINGO Presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. Players must be 18 years of age. OLD GOODWILL BUILDING 426 W LACEY BLVD Hanford We’re having fun at Bingo! Bingo is played every Monday and Friday. Monday Doors open at 10am, snacks at 11:30am and games start at 11:45am and go to 3pm. Friday doors open at 3pm, snacks at 5:30pm and games start at 6:00pm and go to 9pm. We have started a new game called ACTION BINGO. It’s already a hit! Our #1 special sold. Packs are $6.00 , lucky ball is $1.00, all specials are $1.00 a piece, horse race is $0.50 a piece, we also have pull tabs which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $250.00, we also have all plays which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $100.00. We are doing Bonanza, $1.00 apiece. Trade in old Bonanza that you don’t care for and give us the trade in and $1.00 and we will give you back 2 Bonanzas. The game is Blackout. “Pay starts at $50.00 and increases based on sales”. SECOND MONDAY and FRIDAY of the month is Birthday Week. If your birthday is this month you receive a 6-on pack and one of each special free, after you purchase one pack. BRING A NEW PERSON AND GET A 4 ON PACK FREE WITH YOUR PURCHASE OF A $6.00 PACK. Participation is increasing. Friday Night has increased between 50 to 65 players, which therefore our payout has increased on Friday Night. Hurry come enjoy the fun! For info call Gail Soto 904-5019. Soda and water for sale. No outside drinks allowed. Hanford senior citizens provide chicken or sandwiches. Customer’s please bring snacks to share with all. GOOD PARKING AND EASY ENTRY TO BUILDING. PARKING LOT HAS EFFICIENT LIGHTING. We are looking for volunteers to work at Bingo, would you like to be a caller? We will train, very easy – help us!! Stop at Bingo and talk to Gail or call Gail at 904-5019. Tell your friends about the fun you are having at our Monday afternoon and Friday evening Bingo.
Lucky Friday Bingo
For all you bingo lovers come join us for Dime Bingo every Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (No arrivals before 1 p.m.) at View Road Apartments located at 602-9 1/4 Ave. Hanford, CA. We are directly across from New Beginnings Church. You must be over 18 to play. You may bring your own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Our Caller is Gary Curtis
Lemoore Senior Citizens, INC. presents Wednesday Night Bingo, open to the public 18 and older. The Third Wednesday of the month is birthday night for all who have birthdays in that month. All birthday boys and girls receive a free birthday pack. The fourth Wednesday of the month is customer appreciation night. Buy one packet and get one free. Bring a new friend and get free pack. Regular 6-on packet contain 10 games and pay $125. Special include early bird, orange bonanza, double action, Winnemucca and blue. Special payouts range from $50 to $200. Regular buy-in is $6 per packet, $1 for specials, pull tabs and lucky ball. If you win bingo on the lucky ball during a regular game, you win an additional $100. Buy five bingo specials and get one free. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Pull tab games start at 6 p.m., early bird specials at 6: 30 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. Snack bar is available. Come out and enjoy a fun filled evening in our beautiful newly remodeled Bingo Hall at 789 S. Lemoore Avenue in Lemoore. Lunch is offered in the nutrition Hall at same location Monday through Thursday, at 11 a.m. 10 cent bingo is played after lunch on Tuesday and Thursday. Lunch is open to the public and is $3 per plate for seniors 55 and older and $5 for guests under 55. Lunches are prepared by Dan Beeler and his staff. Reservations are required. Call 924-7791 by 11 a.m. trhe day before. Facilities are available for rental. Call Brenda Martin at 967-1662 for rental information
LUNCHEONS PRESENTED BY HANFORD SENIOR CITIZENS INC. 2020 LUNCHEONS will be on Tuesdays. May 12, September 8, October 13 and December 8. Mark your calendar. AT 401 N Irwin St Hanford, upstairs hall in the Hanford Seniors/Veterans building. Elevator to right of stairs. Doors open 10am, Lunch 12 noon. Members $9.00 guests $11.00. Get tickets from Fran 584-5103, Bernice 707-4939, Gail 904-5019 or at Bingo and Dances. Good Food, door prizes, and Stimulus (4 cash winners)
The American Legion Family of Hanford will have it's St. Patrick's Day Dinner on Saturday, March 14th at 5:30 pm in the Veterans Memorial Building at 401 N. Irwin St. Hanford. $12.00 for adults and $7.00 for children 10 and under. Menu: Corned Beef, Cabbage, Carrots, Salad, rolls & dessert. Also, the famous green deviled eggs! Please RSVP by March 10th at 559-583-1169 or email: amlegionpost3@att.net. There will be a raffle.
The Cabrillo Clubs of California Is offering $500 scholarships to high school senior students. To qualify, a student must be of Portuguese descent, have a GPA of 3.5 or better all four years of high school and be involved in extracurricular activities. Scholarship applications are available by clicking the scholarship link at http://www.cabrillocivicclub.org. Applications must be postmarked by March 15th and submitted with transcripts and three letters of recommendation to: Breck Austin, State Scholarship Chairman, 472 Paradise View Dr. Vista, Ca 92083.
Kings County Cabrillo Club #9 is offering $500 scholarships to high school senior students. Applications are available at the students local high schools and on the scholarship link at http://www.cabrillocivicclubs.org. If needing more information, please contact Cindy Rodrigues at 381-0875.
Hospital volunteers at Adventist Health offer scholarships to high school seniors pursuing a career in health care. To qualify students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher and plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university. Applications, deadlines and full criteria will be available in February at the school counselors’ or administration offices at their school districts. This opportunity is available to include (but not limit) high school seniors in Hanford, Lemoore, Armona, Avenal, Corcoran, Selma, Kingsburg, Reedley, Orange Cove, and Dunlap. For questions or comments please email CVNVolunteers@ah.org and write under “subject” the word Scholarships. If you have questions regarding the above information, please feel free to contact us, or call (559) 537-2740.
Hanford Garden Club Scholarship
The Hanford Garden Club is offering scholarships to graduating seniors from schools in Kings County in the amount of $750 each. Student must be planning a career related to the objectives of the Hanford Garden Club. This may include; botany conservation, entomology, floricutlure, forestry, horticulture, landscape architecture, plant biology and/or plant genetics, urban planning, agriculture or research in allied fields. Consideration will be given to grades, extracurricular activities, and financial need. School transcript is required, along with three letters of recommendation which discuss scholastic ability, personal character, and work related experiences of applicant (each letter limited to one page).
Personal statement that includes your educational and career goals, including reasons for your choice.
Submission deadline is April 1, 2020 to the Scholarship Chairperson, Pat Scialo, 2011 Idaho Avenue, Hanford, CA 93230. Any questions please call (559) 686-8166.
An Evening in Venezia, Italia
Fundraiser to benefit the Mooney Museum Renovation Projects Sat., March 14, 2020 6-10 p.m. Lemoore Civic Auditorium Catered 5-course Italian Dinner / no host bar/silent auction/ live entertainment $50 per person / reserved table for 8 $400. Purchase tickets at Ramblin’ Rose, or call 589-9667
Annual Craft Fair
Lemoore Nazarene Church, 726 D Street, April 4, 2020, From 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. CRAFTS, PRODUCTS, GAMES, FOOD, THE BLOOD BANK MOBILE, AND MUCH MORE. COME JOIN IN THE FUN! For More Information: Shannon (559) 260-9991,Lynn (559) 259-6700, Email tstoment@att.net
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUSANNUAL PALM SUNDAY BREAKFAST
The Hanford Knights of Columbus announce their 61TH annual Palm Sunday breakfast to be held on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Hanford Fraternal Hall. This fundraising event started in 1959, and has been ongoing for 61 years. The menu includes ham, scrambled eggs, hashed brown potatoes, bread, coffee, orange juice and milk. The Palm Sunday breakfast will start at 7:00 AM till 12:00 Noon. Take outs are available upon request. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children, and can be purchased from any Hanford Knights of Columbus member, or by calling 584-6572.