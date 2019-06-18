BINGO Presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. Players must be 18 years of age. OLD GOODWILL BUILDING 426 W LACEY BLVD Hanford We’re having fun at Bingo! Bingo is played every Monday and Friday. Monday Doors open at 10am, snacks at 11:30am and games start at 11:45am and go to 3pm. Friday doors open at 3pm, snacks at 5:30pm and games start at 6:00pm and go to 9pm. Packs are now $6.00, lucky ball is $1.00, one time only specials are purchased at the front table , 3 specials $1.00 apiece, buy 3 get one free, horse race is $0.50 a piece, we also have pull tabs which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $250.00, we also have all plays which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $100.00. For info call Gail Soto 904-5019. Soda and water for sale. No outside drinks allowed. Hanford senior citizens provide chicken. Customer also bring snacks to share with all. GOOD PARKING AND EASY ENTRY TO BUILDING. PARKING LOT HAS EFFICIENT LIGHTING. BRING A FRIEND AND GET A 4 ON PACK FREE WITH YOUR PURCHASE OF A $6.00 PACK. We are looking for volunteers to work at Bingo, would you like to be a caller? Stop at Bingo and talk to Gail or call Gail at 904-5019. We are doing Bonanza, $1.00 apiece. Trade in old Bonanza that you don’t care for and give us the trade in and $1.00 and we will give you back 2 Bonanzas. The game is Blackout. “Pay starts at $50.00 and increases based on sales”. Tell your friends about the fun you are having at our Monday afternoon and Friday evening Bingo. When we get 75 Bingo players we will increase game packet 6on 10up payout to $75.00.
Dances presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc at the Hanford Veterans/Seniors building upstairs hall (elevator to right of stairs), at 401 N Irwin St Hanford. We have dances on the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday each month. June 26 Rollin West. Doors open 6pm, dance 6:30-9:30pm. Coffee and water provided. Cost $8.00 For info call Fran 584-5103
Udderly Improv will take place every 2nd Friday at the Hanford Carnegie Meuseum. The event starts at 8 p.m. Every 2nd Friday HMTC will do improv at the Hanford Carnegie Museum at 8pm. This will be a regular occurrence and it is free. Also, we are in the Calendar for free acting classes. Starting Jan 9, free acting classes will be at the Hanford Carnegie Museum.
Hanford Monologue Slam will be held on June 29 from 4-8pm at the Comfort Inn. $350 to the best 2-3 minute monologue or poem! $150 for second place and $100 for third, Anyone can compete. Scholarships for contestants available. See details at http://www.HanfordMTC.com/slam Tickets for the slam now available at http://www.hmtc.ticketleap.com/slam and can be purchased at the door.
FREE ACTING and IMPROVISATION CLASSES sponsored by Hanford Multicultural Theater Company every Wednesday. 5pm for kids up to 12. Teens/adults at 6PM, and 7PM for adults. Held at the Hanford Carnegie Museum.
Third Wednesday luncheon: Wednesday, noon, Armona United Methodist Church, 14013 Hanford Armona Road. Armona United Methodist Church hosts a luncheon in the church social hall. The menu varies per month (it is more than one person can eat!). Cost is $8 per person. Come and enjoy the food and fellowship with your friends. Take outs are available by calling the church at 584-8340 on Wednesday morning.
Friday Night Music is held every Friday at 6 pm at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Lemoore. The address is 411 West D St. Senior Acoustical musicians get together and play and there is open Mic for singers. There is a pot luck, so bring your favorite dish. Admission is $4 and musicians are free. For more information call 924-6767.
Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum is now registering for summer camp. An educational, hands-on summer camp experience for ages three to 12. Different themes every week. Discounts for members and famalies. Contact 500-9966 for more details
Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum Art activity with Ms. Katy is held on Saturdays at 2 p.m. It is open to everyone. Registration not required. Members are free. Non-Members: Admission only.
"Kings Players of Hanford's Temple Theatre is seeking directors for the 2020 season. Candidates that have not directed with Kings Players before are asked to provide a resume and complete an interview with representatives of the Board of Directors. If you are interested in directing or would like more information please leave a message at our box office (559-584-7241) or on our webpage (www.kingsplayers.org). Submissions of interest must be made no later than July 31, 2019." The season is as follows: The Marquis Crossing Ladies Society’s First Attempt at Murder, The Money in Uncle George’s Suitcase, Angel Street and Merry Christmas, Dear Grandpa .
CASA of Kings County holds information sessions for community members who would like to learn more about volunteering with CASA. Come and join us Wednesday, June 26th from 6:00 – 7:00 PM. To register please contact our office at (559) 587-9908 or through email at casa@kingsco.org
KRC presents “This is Me” Exhibit June 21 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kings Rehabilitation Center 490 E. Hanford-Armona Rd. Come see what KRC art and photography program has expressed through great paintings and Photography. Both will be on sale. Hord’oeuvers, desserts, and refreshments will be served. Entertainment by Carlos Lopez Caldera.
Kings County Historical Society. A potluck dinner meeting will be held at 6 PM on Monday, June 24 at the Grangeville Hall, 14060 Hackett Street. After dinner enjoy a few rounds of Bingo. Community members are welcome to join us.
Kings County 64th Annual Salute to the Dairy Industry & Dairy Princess Coronation Friday June 28, 2019 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium 400 N. Douty St. Hanford. No-Host Cocktails & Hosted Wine and Cheese @ 6 pm, Dinner @ 7 pm $40.00 per person. For tickets contact Teresa Evangelo at 816-8660. Sponsored by Kings County June Dairy Month Committee
“The Fabric of Our Heritage’ Mural Dedication Ceremony and Reception, sponsored by the Sarah Mooney Museum, will be held on Thursday, June 27th at 7 p.m. between 142 and 162 West D Street in Downtown Lemoore. The Ceremony will feature dance performances by Tachi, Mexican Folklorico, Polynesian, and Filipino dancers. Limited seating will be provided. Please bring a lawn chair. A reception at the adjacent Family Eyecare office will immediately follow the program. Funding for this community mural was provided by a grant from California Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, leave a message for Lynda at 559-589-9667.
FREE SATURDAY STARLIGHT CONCERTS
2nd & 4th Saturdays of each month beginning June 22nd and continuing through September 14th , 7-9 p.m., on the Mooney Museum’s east tree-shaded lawn --- 542 West D Street, Lemoore. Local musicians / bands will be performing each week. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase. This is a family event. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed on the premises. For more information, leave a message for Lynda by calling 559-589-9667.
Join the Kings County Library for Maker Monday at the Hanford Library Monday, July 1 from 5pm-7pm! Attend our free all ages event, see cool machines like a Cricut Machine, Makey Makey, & Strawbees in action as well as try out cool tools like a 3D Doddle Pen
Hanford Knights of Columbus Tri-Tip fundraiser
The Hanford Knights of Columbus announce their 34th annual Tri-Tip, linguica, and bean feed. The event will be held Sunday, August 25th 2019 at their hall, 5152 N 11th Ave. in Hanford. The fundraiser will start at 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM. The menu includes Tri-tip, linguica, Portuguese beans, and bread. Donation is $15.00 per ticket, takeout only. Tickets can be purchased from any member of the Hanford Knights of Columbus, or by calling 584-6572.
THE KINGS PLAYERS AUDITION NOTICE FOR: JAMES CLAVELL’S THE CHILDREN’S STORY…but not just for children. Directed by Cyndie Maxwell
This cautionary tale takes place in an American school the morning after the war – the war we lost. The well-prepared new teacher carefully moves from acceptance to control. Will she move her young charges into subversion?
Cast Needed: 2 women (1 younger, 1 older), 4 boys & 4 girls (ages 9-11): Audition Dates: July 1 & 2, 6:30 pm at the Temple Theatre (rehearsals will begin July 8th) Performance Dates: August 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, & Sept. 1For information you may call: The Kings Players at 584-7241
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.