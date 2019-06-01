Cabrillo Club Scholarship applications now available at local high schools. Questions call Caroll Rodriguez at 924-3249 or 362-7956.
BINGO Presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. Players must be 18 years of age. OLD GOODWILL BUILDING 426 W LACEY BLVD Hanford We’re having fun at Bingo! Bingo is played every Monday and Friday. Monday Doors open at 10am, snacks at 11:30am and games start at 11:45am and go to 3pm. Friday doors open at 3pm, snacks at 5:30pm and games start at 6:00pm and go to 9pm. Packs are now $6.00, lucky ball is $1.00, one time only specials are purchased at the front table , 3 specials $1.00 apiece, buy 3 get one free, horse race is $0.50 a piece, we also have pull tabs which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $250.00, we also have all plays which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $100.00. SECOND MONDAY of the month is Birthday Week. If your birthday is this month you receive a 6-on pack and one of each special free, after you purchase one pack. Participation is increasing, join the fun! For info call Gail Soto 904-5019. Soda and water for sale. No outside drinks allowed. Hanford senior citizens provide chicken. Customer also bring snacks to share with all. GOOD PARKING AND EASY ENTRY TO BUILDING. PARKING LOT HAS EFFICIENT LIGHTING. BRING A FRIEND AND GET A 4 ON PACK FREE WITH YOUR PURCHASE OF A $6.00 PACK. We are looking for volunteers to work at Bingo, would you like to be a caller? Stop at Bingo and talk to Gail or call Gail at 904-5019. We are doing Bonanza, $1.00 apiece. Trade in old Bonanza that you don’t care for and give us the trade in and $1.00 and we will give you back 2 Bonanzas. The game is Blackout. “Pay starts at $50.00 and increases based on sales”. Tell your friends about the fun you are having at our Monday afternoon and Friday evening Bingo. When we get 75 Bingo players we will increase game packet 6on 10up payout to $75.00.
Dances presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc at the Hanford Veterans/Seniors building upstairs hall (elevator to right of stairs), at 401 N Irwin St Hanford. We have dances on the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday each month. June 5 Bobby Seals, June 12 Phil Hanna, June 26 Rollin West. Doors open 6pm, dance 6:30-9:30pm. Coffee and water provided. Cost $8.00 For info call Fran 584-5103
Udderly Improv will take place every 2nd Friday at the Hanford Carnegie Meuseum. The event starts at 8 p.m. Every 2nd Friday HMTC will do improv at the Hanford Carnegie Museum at 8pm. This will be a regular occurrence and it is free. Also, we are in the Calendar for free acting classes. Starting Jan 9, free acting classes will be at the Hanford Carnegie Museum.
Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is now accepting SLAM PERFORMANCE APPLICATIONS TO COMPETE IN THE 2ND ANNUAL MONOLOGUE SLAM
June 15, 22 and finals on June 29. Starts at 4pm! This year's theme: Actors vs Poets! The Hanford Monologue Slam will take place over the course of 3 days. June 15 for poets, June 22 for actors. The grand finale is June 29. First place prize is $250. Second place is $150. Third place winner gets $100. Anyone can compete with application and fee of $25. Online submission is available at https://hanfordmtc.com/slam-app/
Tickets for the Hanford Monologue Slam are now available and are $10 for a 1-day pass, or 3-day pass for $20. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at https://hmtc.ticketleap.com/slam/
FREE ACTING and IMPROVISATION CLASSES sponsored by Hanford Multicultural Theater Company every Wednesday. 5pm for kids up to 12. Teens/adults at 6PM, and 7PM for adults. Held at the Hanford Carnegie Museum.
Third Wednesday luncheon: Wednesday, noon, Armona United Methodist Church, 14013 Hanford Armona Road. Armona United Methodist Church hosts a luncheon in the church social hall. The menu varies per month (it is more than one person can eat!). Cost is $8 per person. Come and enjoy the food and fellowship with your friends. Take outs are available by calling the church at 584-8340 on Wednesday morning.
Friday Night Music is held every Friday at 6 pm at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Lemoore. The address is 411 West D St. Senior Acoustical musicians get together and play and there is open Mic for singers. There is a pot luck, so bring your favorite dish. Admission is $4 and musicians are free. For more information call 924-6767.
Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum is now registering for summer camp. An educational, hands-on summer camp experience for ages three to 12. Different themes every week. Discounts for members and famalies. Contact 500-9966 for more details
Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum Art activity with Ms. Katy is held on Saturdays at 2 p.m. It is open to everyone. Registration not required. Members are free. Non-Members: Admission only.
"Kings Players of Hanford's Temple Theatre is seeking directors for the 2020 season. Candidates that have not directed with Kings Players before are asked to provide a resume and complete an interview with representatives of the Board of Directors. If you are interested in directing or would like more information please leave a message at our box office (559-584-7241) or on our webpage (www.kingsplayers.org). Submissions of interest must be made no later than July 31, 2019." The season is as follows: The Marquis Crossing Ladies Society’s First Attempt at Murder, The Money in Uncle George’s Suitcase, Angel Street and Merry Christmas, Dear Grandpa .
The Kings Players presents- Over the River and Through the Woods, by Joe DiPietro. Directed by Louella Moreland. Nick is a single guy who dines with both sets of grandparents every Sunday. He’s been offered a job across the country. Thus begin schemes to keep Nick around-which includes bringing to dinner the lovely, single Caitlin O’Hare. We won’t give it away. Show dates are: June 1,2,7,8 and 9. You can purchase tickets at www.kingsplayers.net or call 584-7241 for assistance. Tickets are $12 online and $14 at the door. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Box Office is open 30 minutes before start of show. We are located at 514 Visalia Street in Hanford.
The Kings County Library is inviting the community for a viewing and conversation of Veterans sharing their Homeless experiences. It will be a screening and Q and A of five local veterans’ stories. The event will be held on June 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hanford Branch Library. There will also be a screening on June 5 from 6 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. at the Corcoran Branch Library. For more information contact Sherman Lee at (559) 852-4014
Kings County Commission on Aging’s Senior Luau will be held on Friday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hanford Civic Auditorium. Lunch will be served at Noon. $3 suggested donation For more information please call 559-852-2828
CASA of Kings County recruits, trains, and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children. CASA is a great organization because it matches individual volunteers from our community with children in the foster care system. The result is that children have the best opportunity for a healthy and successful future, and volunteers experience the joy of giving of themselves to benefit children!
CASA of Kings County holds information sessions twice a month for community members who would like to learn more about volunteering with CASA. Come and join us at any of our upcoming information sessions occurring Wednesday, June 12th or Wednesday, June 26th from 6:00 – 7:00 PM. To register please contact our office at (559) 587-9908 or through email at casa@kingsco.org
LUNCHEON Presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. JUNE 13TH. LUNCHEON IS CATERED BY CINDY RODRIGUES at 401 N Irwin St Hanford, upstairs hall in the Hanford Seniors/Veterans building. Elevator to right of stairs. Doors open 10am, Lunch 12 noon. Members $9.00 guest $11.00. Get tickets from Fran 584-5103, Bernice 707-4939, Gail 904-5019 or at Bingo and Dances. Good food, door prizes, Stimulus (4 cash winners). Menu for luncheon is Pulled pork, Chicken/with mushroom sauce, Scallop potatoes, Green beans/with bacon, Dinner rolls/with butter, Salad/with all the trimmings, Ice cream, coffee and water. In 2019 we will have 3 more luncheons. They will all be on the second Thursday of even numbered months. Next Luncheons AUGUST 8TH, OCTOBER 10TH and DECEMBER 12TH.
Kings County Historical Society. A potluck dinner meeting will be held at 6 PM on Monday, June 24 at the Grangeville Hall, 14060 Hackett Street. After dinner enjoy a few rounds of Bingo. Community members are welcome to join us.
The American Legion Post 3 is holding its annual Flag Day Open House at the Veterans Memorial Building located at 401 N. Irwin St. Hanford. Hours are 9 am to 5 pm. At 5:30 pm there will be a Flag Retirement Ceremony. Dinner and installation of officers at 6:30 pm. Tickets for the dinner are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under ten. Reservations: (559)583-1169 or email: amlegionpost3@att.net.
