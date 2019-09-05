BINGO Presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. Players must be 18 years of age. OLD GOODWILL BUILDING 426 W LACEY BLVD Hanford We’re having fun at Bingo! Bingo is played every Monday and Friday. Monday Doors open at 10am, snacks at 11:30am and games start at 11:45am and go to 3pm. Friday doors open at 3pm, snacks at 5:30pm and games start at 6:00pm and go to 9pm. 2 Packs for $10.00 on Monday, Packs are $6.00 on Friday, lucky ball is $1.00, all specials are $1.00 a piece, horse race is $0.50 a piece, we also have pull tabs which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $250.00, we also have all plays which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $100.00. We are doing Bonanza, $1.00 apiece. Trade in old Bonanza that you don’t care for and give us the trade in and $1.00 and we will give you back 2 Bonanzas. The game is Blackout. “Pay starts at $50.00 and increases based on sales”. SECOND MONDAY of the month is Birthday Week. If your birthday is this month you receive a 6-on pack and one of each special free, after you purchase one pack. BRING A FRIEND AND GET A 4 ON PACK FREE WITH YOUR PURCHASE OF A $6.00 PACK. Participation is increasing. When we get 75 Bingo players we will increase game packet 6on 10up payout to $75.00. For info call Gail Soto 904-5019. Soda and water for sale. No outside drinks allowed. Hanford senior citizens provide chicken. Customer’s also bring snacks to share with all. GOOD PARKING AND EASY ENTRY TO BUILDING. PARKING LOT HAS EFFICIENT LIGHTING. We are looking for volunteers to work at Bingo, would you like to be a caller? Stop at Bingo and talk to Gail or call Gail at 904-5019. Tell your friends about the fun you are having at our Monday afternoon and Friday evening Bingo.
Dance Halloween Costume Party presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 30, 2019 at Civic Auditorium in Hanford. Doors open at 6 p.m., Dance 6: 30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to Rollin West Tickets on sale for $8 in advance, $9 at the door. Tickets available from all board members at Dances Bingo or from Fran at (559) 584-5103, Gail 904-5019, Jim 589-3171. Cash prize for costumes(1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place) Our October luncheon is cancelled and combined with the dance to have a Halloween costume party for all to enjoy. Our regular potluck, chicken, ice cream, water punch and coffee provided will include three items by Cindy Rodrigues, Bottled water and soda available for $1. All proceeds go to Hanford Senior Citizen inc. Costume optional, come and enjoy the fun.
Lucky Friday Bingo
For all you bingo lovers come join us for Dime Bingo every Friday from 1: 30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (No arrivals before 1 p.m.) at View Road Apartments located at 602-9 1/4 Ave. Hanford, CA. We are directly across from New Beginnings Church. You must be over 18 to play. You may bring your own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Our Caller is Gary Curtis
Dances presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc at the Hanford Veterans/Seniors building upstairs hall (elevator to right of stairs), at 401 N Irwin St Hanford. We have dances on the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday each month. September 11 Phil Hanna, September 25 Rollin West. Doors open 6pm, dance 6:30-9:30pm. Coffee and water provided. Cost $8.00. Potluck is back and we need your help to make it a success. As in the past chicken and ice cream will be provided. For info call Fran 584-5103.
The American Legion Family is hosting its annual Boys and Girls State Dinner on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Bldg. at 6 pm. Menu will be Pork Chops, mashed potatoes, vegetable and desserts Cost: $12.00 for Adults and $6.00 for children up to 10 . Reservations by September 10th please: 559-583-1169 or email: amlegionpost3@att.net
Third Wednesday luncheon: Wednesday, noon, Armona United Methodist Church, 14013 Hanford Armona Road. Armona United Methodist Church hosts a luncheon in the church social hall. The menu varies per month (it is more than one person can eat!). Cost is $8 per person. Come and enjoy the food and fellowship with your friends. Take outs are available by calling the church at 584-8340 on Wednesday morning.
Lemoore Senior Citizens, INC. presents Wednesday Night Bingo, open to the public 18 and older. The Third Wednesday of the month is birthday night for all who have birthdays in that month. All birthday boys and girls receive a free birthday pack. The fourth Wednesday of the month is customer appreciation night. Buy one packet and get one free. Bring a new friend and get free pack. Regular 6-on packet contain 10 games and pay $125. Special include early bird, orange bonanza, double action, Winnemucca and blue. Special payouts range from $50 to $200. Regular buy-in is $6 per packet, $1 for specials, pull tabs and lucky ball. If you win bingo on the lucky ball during a regular game, you win an additional $100. Buy five bingo specials and get one free. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Pull tab games start at 6 p.m., early bird specials at 6: 45 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. Snack bar is available. Come out and enjoy a fun filled evening in our beautiful newly remodeled Bingo Hall at 789 S. Lemoore Avenue in Lemoore. Lunch is offered in the nutrition Hall at same location Monday through Thursday, at 11 a.m. 10 cent bingo is played after lunch on Tuesday and Thursday. Lunch is open to the public and is $3 per plate for seniors 55 and older and $5 for guests under 55. Lunches are prepared by Dan Beeler and his staff. Reservations are required. Call 924-7791 by 11 a.m. trhe day before. Facilities are available for rental. Call Brenda Martin at 967-1662 for rental information
LUNCHEONS Presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. AT 401 N Irwin St Hanford, upstairs hall in the Hanford Seniors/Veterans building. Elevator to right of stairs. Doors open 10am, Lunch 12 noon. Members $9.00 guests $11.00. Get tickets from Fran 584-5103, Bernice 707-4939, Gail 904-5019 or at Bingo and Dances. Good Food, door prizes, and Stimulus (4 cash winners). Menu for luncheon is Pulled Pork, Barbecued Chicken, Scallop potatoes, Green beans/with bacon, Dinner rolls/butter, Salad/with all the trimmings, Ice cream, coffee and water.
Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is having FREE ACTING CLASSES on Wednesdays at new location in Hanford starting in September. Find us at 14060 Hackett Street. 5pm Kids, 6pm Teens/adults, 7pm adults. 559-997-3838
The China Alley Preservation Society presents a Taoist Temple Museum and Gift Shop open house on Saturday, September 7, from Noon until 6:00. Tours are available. #12 China Alley. For more information (559)582-4508
"The Kings Players announce auditions for Paradise, Lost and Found on September 15th and 16th at 6:30 p.m. at the Temple Theatre. This comedy, written by Pat Cook and directed by John Rabe, requires 6 women, 1 girl (approximately 9 years old) and 4 men. The Temple Theatre is located at 514 Visalia Street in Hanford."
Story Book Garden
Every Monday: Every Monday: Little Sprouts from 9:30-10:30 AM with a special storytime and craft for pre-schoolers. Registration not required, free for members, regular admission for non-members.
Art in the Garden: every Wednesday at 1:00 PM. All art supplies provided. Registration not required, free for members, regular admission for non-members.
Saturday, September 14 at 10:00 AM: SIGN Conmigo is an active, bilingual ASL (American Sign Language) class for young children through adults. SIGN Conmigo will be featured one Saturday a month. Next date: October 12. Free with admission, free for members.
Saturday Workday, September 7 from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Come dressed for garden maintenance, refreshments provided. Great volunteer opportunity for families and teams. 175 E. Tenth St. For more information, call Judy at 559-341-4845.
Spanish Storytime, September 14 at 10:30AM. This month's theme is back-to-school featuring the book David va a la escuela.
Kid's Night Out: Saturday, September 14 from 6-8:30 PM. Kids enjoy activities, games, storytime and snack while parents have a little me time. Ages 3 (potty-trained) through 12. Registration required. Contact Maryse at 661-379-4202 or maryse@childrensstorybookgarden.org. Members: $20 per child. Non-members: $25 per child.
October 12: Farm to Table Dinner. 6:00PM Cocktails, Appetizers and Tour the Garden. Dinner at 7:30. Spectacular meal prepared with locally grown ingredients. Tickets are $150, seating limited to 100. 21 and over. Tickets available at 175 E Tenth St. during Open Hours or online at www.childrensstorybookgarden.org. For more information, call 559-500-9966.
Green Teens: now accepting registrations for new school year.
Green Teens offers young people ages 13 to 18 the opportunity to learn basic gardening skills, build character and leadership skills, and make a difference in their communities. Green Teens meet every Thursday afternoon. Call or text 559-500-9966 to sign up or for more information. Space is limited.
Ongoing:
Volunteers needed for Open Hours, especially on weekends. Call/text 559-500-9966 or email volunteer4thegarden@gmail.com.
CSG&M is now on Winter schedule: Open Hours are Monday 9AM to noon; Tuesday through Friday 1-4PM; Saturday 10AM-4PM; Sunday 1-4PM. For information, call 559-500-9966.
School field trips available on weekdays for grades K through 5. For grades 4 and 5, two themes available, Horticulture Science and California History. Registration required. For information and to schedule a field trip, call 559-500-9966 or visit the website at https://www.childrensstorybookgarden.org/fieldtrips.
Home School Enrichment program: Explore the Sciences, Wednesdays 11:30am to 2:30pm. Tuition is $200 per semester. Fall semester runs through January 22. If you are home schooling your children, this is a wonderful opportunity for hands on learning experiences with our credentialed teachers! Pre-registration is required, grade K-12. Please call us at (559) 500-9966 for more information.
Square Eights Dance
Come join the Square Eights for our Starry Starry Night Dance on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building. Caller Andy Allemao, On rounds-Cuer Mirdza Ward. Pre-Rounds 6:30 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person.
Learn to Square Dance at Coe park
Why walk when you can Square Dance, Tuesdays from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. open enrollment – Sept. 10, 17 and 24. Cost is $5 per person per night. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Sarah Wallace at (559) 358-8159. City Building at Coe park located at 543 S. Douty Street.
The Kings County Cabrillo Club #9 will hold their annual BUNCO FOR CANCER on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at Hanford Fraternal Hall, located at 1015 n. 10th Ave, Hanford. Doors open at 11:30am, Light lunch served at 12:00pm, Bunco will begin at 12:30pm. $25 per person, proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. RSVP Marilyn Dutra, 559-469-3262 or 559-584-3821. Unable to attend, but would like to donate, please mail to: Marilyn Dutra, 861 Woodridge Circle, Lemoore, Ca 93245
Kings Art Center Gala
Celebrate & support the visual arts at the 2019 Kings Art Center Gala on Saturday, September 21. The Art Center’s Guild volunteers have planned an outstanding evening to benefit art education classes for children. Socialize over appetizers, California wines, and your favorite cocktails; enjoy appetizers and dinner catered by the Vintage Press; bid in lively auctions for art, trips, home décor, and entertainment experiences. Participate in prize drawings; Dip for a Diamond; listen to musical entertainment by the College of the Sequoias Jazz Band; and take in a retrospective exhibit of Carmel watercolorist Gerald Brommer’s paintings. It all takes place between 7 and 10:30 p.m. in the Sharp Porterfield Courtyard at the Kings Art Center. Tickets are available at Kings Art Center, 605 N. Douty Street, online at Kingsartcenter.org, by phone at 584-1065, and from Kings Art Center Guild members. The art education program for children includes classes for preschoolers through high schoolers. Scholarships are available.
Craft Fair
Craft Fair October 5th at Lemoore Church of the Nazarene 726 East "D" Street 9am - 3pm Craft items, skin care products, food, fun for the children. Come see what wee have. contact information: Lynn 559-259-6700 or Bonnie 559-381-7131
The Pioneer Band & Color Guard Boosters Club will be holding their Fall Shredding Event on Saturday, October 5th at the 11th & Fargo CVS Pharmacy from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The suggested donation is $4 per bankers sized box. This is a great secure way to dispose of your sensitive information. Iron Mountain Shedding will be on site and will provide certificates for those who desire one. For further information, please email puesdbandboosters@gmail.com or call (559) 424-3345.
Annual “Joe Garcia Memorial Pancake Breakfast” will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at MIQ School at 884 North Lemoore Ave in Lemoore. It will be in the O’Doherty Hall. Cost is $8 per ticket for adults; Children under age of 5 eat free. Tickets available from any Knights of Columbus member or at St. Peter’s Church office. For more information call Richard lee (559) 381-5492
Hanford Dia de Los Muertos
The theme this year is LA CATRINA.
We have a special email for you all to use. It is info@HanfordDiadeLosMuertos.com For your convenience, and as requested by you eager vendors, we have the application links on our facebook page of Hanford Day of the Dead. The applications all should be able to translate into Spanish. Launched is the new www.HanfordDiadelosmuertos website with info, and links will be there too. It will also be able translate to Spanish. The Fox Theater is trying to make arrangements for showing the film Coco and maybe offering spirits. This year it is on a Saturday, so we will be outdoors. Altars will be indoors
For all information, including being a vendor at the event, email info@HanfordDiadeLosMuertos.com.
Applications for volunteers, vendors, and the new piñata making contest is on facebook page a@HanfordDayoftheDead or on the webpage www.HanfordDDLM, or www.HanfordDiadelosmuertos.
Application links:
volunteer
Altar
vendor for merchandise
food vendor
piñata making contest
Email info@HanfordDiadelosmuertos.com for any questions. Se habla español.
