BINGO Presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. Players must be 18 years of age. OLD GOODWILL BUILDING 426 W LACEY BLVD Hanford We’re having fun at Bingo! Bingo is played every Monday and Friday. Monday Doors open at 10am, snacks at 11:30am and games start at 11:45am and go to 3pm. Friday doors open at 3pm, snacks at 5:30pm and games start at 6:00pm and go to 9pm. Packs are now $6.00, lucky ball is $1.00, one time only specials are purchased at the front table , 3 specials $1.00 apiece, buy 3 get one free, horse race is $0.50 a piece, we also have pull tabs which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $250.00, we also have all plays which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $100.00. For info call Gail Soto 904-5019. Soda and water for sale. No outside drinks allowed. Hanford senior citizens provide chicken. Customer also bring snacks to share with all. GOOD PARKING AND EASY ENTRY TO BUILDING. PARKING LOT HAS EFFICIENT LIGHTING. BRING A FRIEND AND GET A 4 ON PACK FREE WITH YOUR PURCHASE OF A $6.00 PACK. We are looking for volunteers to work at Bingo, would you like to be a caller? Stop at Bingo and talk to Gail or call Gail at 904-5019. We are doing Bonanza, $1.00 apiece. Trade in old Bonanza that you don’t care for and give us the trade in and $1.00 and we will give you back 2 Bonanzas. The game is Blackout. “Pay starts at $50.00 and increases based on sales”. Tell your friends about the fun you are having at our Monday afternoon and Friday evening Bingo. When we get 75 Bingo players we will increase game packet 6on 10up payout to $75.00.
Lucky Friday Bingo
For all you bingo lovers come join us for Dime Bingo every Friday from 1: 30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (No arrivals before 1 p.m.) at View Road Apartments located at 602-9 1/4 Ave. Hanford, CA. We are directly across from New Beginnings Church. You must be over 18 to play. You may bring your own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Our Caller is Gary Curtis
Dances presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc at the Hanford Veterans/Seniors building upstairs hall (elevator to right of stairs), at 401 N Irwin St Hanford. We have dances on the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday each month. August 28 Rollin West. Doors open 6pm, dance 6:30-9:30pm. Coffee and water provided. Cost $8.00. Potluck is back and we need your help to make it a success. As in the past chicken and ice cream will be provided. For info call Fran 584-5103.
The American Legion Family is hosting its annual Boys and Girls State Dinner on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Bldg. at 6 pm. Menu will be Pork Chops, mashed potatoes, vegetable and desserts Cost: $12.00 for Adults and $6.00 for children up to 10 . Reservations by September 10th please: 559-583-1169 or email: amlegionpost3@att.net
Third Wednesday luncheon: Wednesday, noon, Armona United Methodist Church, 14013 Hanford Armona Road. Armona United Methodist Church hosts a luncheon in the church social hall. The menu varies per month (it is more than one person can eat!). Cost is $8 per person. Come and enjoy the food and fellowship with your friends. Take outs are available by calling the church at 584-8340 on Wednesday morning.
Friday Night Music is held every Friday at 6 pm at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Lemoore. The address is 411 West D St. Senior Acoustical musicians get together and play and there is open Mic for singers. There is a pot luck, so bring your favorite dish. Admission is free. For more information call 924-6767.
Lemoore Senior Citizens, INC. presents Wednesday Night Bingo, open to the public 18 and older. The Third Wednesday of the month is birthday night for all who have birthdays in that month. All birthday boys and girls receive a free birthday pack. The fourth Wednesday of the month is customer appreciation night. Buy one packet and get one free. Bring a new friend and get free pack. Regular 6-on packet contain 10 games and pay $125. Special include early bird, orange bonanza, double action, Winnemucca and blue. Special payouts range from $50 to $200. Regular buy-in is $6 per packet, $1 for specials, pull tabs and lucky ball. If you win bingo on the lucky ball during a regular game, you win an additional $100. Buy five bingo specials and get one free. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Pull tab games start at 6 p.m., early bird specials at 6: 45 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. Snack bar is available. Come out and enjoy a fun filled evening in our beautiful newly remodeled Bingo Hall at 789 S. Lemoore Avenue in Lemoore. Lunch is offered in the nutrition Hall at same location Monday through Thursday, at 11 a.m. 10 cent bingo is played after lunch on Tuesday and Thursday. Lunch is open to the public and is $3 per plate for seniors 55 and older and $5 for guests under 55. Lunches are prepared by Dan Beeler and his staff. Reservations are required. Call 924-7791 by 11 a.m. trhe day before. Facilities are available for rental. Call Brenda Martin at 967-1662 for rental information
LUNCHEONS Presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. AT 401 N Irwin St Hanford, upstairs hall in the Hanford Seniors/Veterans building. Elevator to right of stairs. Doors open 10am, Lunch 12 noon. Members $9.00 guests $11.00. Get tickets from Fran 584-5103, Bernice 707-4939, Gail 904-5019 or at Bingo and Dances. Good Food, door prizes, and Stimulus (4 cash winners). Menu for luncheon is Pulled Pork, Barbecued Chicken, Scallop potatoes, Green beans/with bacon, Dinner rolls/butter, Salad/with all the trimmings, Ice cream, coffee and water.
Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is having FREE ACTING CLASSES on Wednesdays at new location in Hanford starting in September. Find us at 14060 Hackett Street. 5pm Kids, 6pm Teens/adults, 7pm adults. 559-997-3838
Story Book Garden
Saturday, August 31 at 10:00 AM: SIGN Conmigo is an active, bilingual ASL (American Sign Language) class for young children. SIGN Conmigo will be featured one Saturday a month. Upcoming dates are: September 14 and October 12. Free with admission, free for members.
Every Monday: Every Monday: Little Sprouts from 9:30-10:30 AM with a special storytime and craft for pre-schoolers. Registration not required, free for members, regular admission for non-members.
Art in the Garden: every Wednesday 10AM to Noon, every Sunday 1:00-2:00 PM. All art supplies provided. Registration not required, free for members, regular admission for non-members.
October 12: Farm to Table Dinner. 6:00PM Cocktails, Appetizers and Tour the Garden. Dinner at 7:30. Spectacular meal prepared with locally grown ingredients. Tickets are $150, seating limited to 100. 21 and over. Tickets available at 175 E Tenth St. during Open Hours or online at www.childrensstorybookgarden.org. For more information, call 559-500-9966.
Green Teens: now accepting registrations for new school year.
Green Teens offers young people ages 13 to 18 the opportunity to learn basic gardening skills, build character and leadership skills, and make a difference in their communities. Green Teens meet every Thursday afternoon. Call or text 559-500-9966 to sign up or for more information. Space is limited.
Ongoing: Volunteers needed for Open Hours, especially on weekends. Call/text 559-500-9966 or email volunteer4thegarden@gmail.com.
The Kings County Cabrillo Club #9 will hold their annual BUNCO FOR CANCER on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at Hanford Fraternal Hall, located at 1015 n. 10th Ave, Hanford. Doors open at 11:30am, Light lunch served at 12:00pm, Bunco will begin at 12:30pm. $25 per person, proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. RSVP Marilyn Dutra, 559-469-3262 or 559-584-3821. Unable to attend, but would like to donate, please mail to: Marilyn Dutra, 861 Woodridge Circle, Lemoore, Ca 93245
Hanford Dia de Los Muertos
The theme this year is LA CATRINA.
We have a special email for you all to use. It is info@HanfordDiadeLosMuertos.com For your convenience, and as requested by you eager vendors, we have the application links on our facebook page of Hanford Day of the Dead. The applications all should be able to translate into Spanish. Launched is the new www.HanfordDiadelosmuertos website with info, and links will be there too. It will also be able translate to Spanish. The Fox Theater is trying to make arrangements for showing the film Coco and maybe offering spirits. This year it is on a Saturday, so we will be outdoors. Altars will be indoors
For all information, including being a vendor at the event, email info@HanfordDiadeLosMuertos.com.
Applications for volunteers, vendors, and the new piñata making contest is on facebook page a@HanfordDayoftheDead or on the webpage www.HanfordDDLM, or www.HanfordDiadelosmuertos.
Application links:
volunteer
Altar
vendor for merchandise
food vendor
piñata making contest
Email info@HanfordDiadelosmuertos.com for any questions. Se habla español.
Lemoore Lions Club
The Lemoore Lions Club is launching their Annual Premier Summer Fundraiser. It's that time again to Eat, Drink and be Merry and support the Lemoore Lions Club. Featuring live music by Max Headroom your favorite Pop Rock Band in the Central Valley who'll be center stage playing to your hearts content, while you get your drink on and chill with your buds. For tickets you can buy them at these locations in Lemoore at Best Buy Market, Lemoore Recreation Dept. and The Lemoore Chamber. In Hanford at these locations, Chicken Shack and at Gonsalves Fasso. Drinking tickets are 40$ and Designated drivers are 25$. This event helps our Club to Serve and Donate to the City of Lemoore, Kids(Boys/Girls Club), Children's Hospitals, The Lions Eye foundation(White Cane and Guide Dogs), Seniors(Rest-Homes), Leos, Police Department, The Homeless, Our Local High School(Student Speaker and Sober Grad night), Relay for Life, Lemoore Christian Aide, Flag Day and Thanksgiving Meals. We look forward to your support and thank you. For more info please call 559-707-7499, 559-816-1936 or 559-707-0435, please leave a message so we can get back to you, thank you again. Or visit our FB page: https://www.facebook.com/lemoorelionsbrewfest/photos/gm.313352836021422/2700559366627651/?type=3
