Around Town

BINGO Presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. Players must be 18 years of age. OLD GOODWILL BUILDING 426 W LACEY BLVD Hanford We’re having fun at Bingo! Bingo is played every Monday and Friday. Monday Doors open at 10am, snacks at 11:30am and games start at 11:45am and go to 3pm. Friday doors open at 3pm, snacks at 5:30pm and games start at 6:00pm and go to 9pm. We have started a new game called ACTION BINGO. It’s already a hit! Our #1 special sold. Packs are $6.00 , lucky ball is $1.00, all specials are $1.00 a piece, horse race is $0.50 a piece, we also have pull tabs which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $250.00, we also have all plays which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $100.00. We are doing Bonanza, $1.00 apiece. Trade in old Bonanza that you don’t care for and give us the trade in and $1.00 and we will give you back 2 Bonanzas. The game is Blackout. “Pay starts at $50.00 and increases based on sales”. SECOND MONDAY and FRIDAY of the month is Birthday Week. If your birthday is this month you receive a 6-on pack and one of each special free, after you purchase one pack. BRING A NEW PERSON AND GET A 4 ON PACK FREE WITH YOUR PURCHASE OF A $6.00 PACK. Participation is increasing. Friday Night has increased between 50 to 65 players, which therefore our payout has increased on Friday Night. Hurry come enjoy the fun! For info call Gail Soto 904-5019. Soda and water for sale. No outside drinks allowed. Hanford senior citizens provide chicken or sandwiches. Customer’s please bring snacks to share with all. GOOD PARKING AND EASY ENTRY TO BUILDING. PARKING LOT HAS EFFICIENT LIGHTING. We are looking for volunteers to work at Bingo, would you like to be a caller? We will train, very easy – help us!! Stop at Bingo and talk to Gail or call Gail at 904-5019. Tell your friends about the fun you are having at our Monday afternoon and Friday evening Bingo.