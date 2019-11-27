Dances presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc at the Hanford Veterans/Seniors building upstairs hall (elevator to right of stairs), at 401 N Irwin St Hanford. We have dances on the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday each month. November 27 Phil Hanna, December 4 Bobby Seals, December 11 Rollin West. Happy Holidays. Doors open 6pm, dance 6:30-9:30pm. Coffee and water provided. Cost $8.00. Potluck is back and we need your help to make it a success. As in the past chicken and ice cream will be provided. For info call Fran 584-5103.
The China Alley Preservation Society presents a Taoist Temple Museum and Gift Shop open house on Shop Small Saturday, November 30 from Noon until 6:00. Tours are available. #12 China Alley. For more information (559)582-4508
HMTC Auditions for the award winning play ALICIA IN WONDER TIERRA on Wednesday Dec 4 from 5-7pm 14060 Hackett St. Hanford
Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is having FREE ACTING CLASSES on Wednesdays at new location in Hanford starting in September. Find us at 14060 Hackett Street. 5pm Kids, 6pm Teens/adults, 7pm adults. 559-997-3838
Christmas Open House at the Mooney Museum (542 West D Street, Lemoore), Sunday, December 1st, 11-3:30 p.m.
FREE event featuring tours of the Museum in all of its holiday splendor; visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus from noon-3:30 (take your own photos); hayrides; kids’ Christmas crafts; vendors and food truck; live entertainment; D Street Car Show; and LVFD Annual Christmas Tree Raising at Fox & D intersection. For more information, call 589-9667
LINDSAY COMMUNITY THEATER 2019 TWO NIGHTS OF MUSIC, PRAISE AND TALENT
Night 1: December 6, 2019 Praise Night-7-9 pm. The Lindsay Community Theater is hosting a night of praise featuring local church praise groups to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Admission is free. Come join us in joyous song. Following will be hot chocolate and cookies. Donations gratefully accepted. Contact person: Jan Owens 559 920 0869
Night 2: December 7, 2019 Open Mic Night-7-9 pm. The Lindsay Community Theater will open it’s stage to singers, dancers and other talented performers for a night of fun. Auditions will be held at the Nazarene Church (173 N. Elmwood, Lindsay, CA 93247) on December 4, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Admission to the event is free. Donations gratefully accepted. Contact person: Shannon Patterson 559 623 5890. Lindsay Community Theater located at 190 N. Elmwood, Lindsay, CA 93247
Caruthers Chamber Christmas Light Parade will include “Winterfest” & “Little Miss Snowflake Princess Pageant”
It will be held at the Caruthers Fair Grounds on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. There will be Food and Craft vendors along with a variety of bounce houses for the entire family to enjoy. At 6:30 p.m. the Christmas Light Parade will start on Tahoe Street. Immediately following the parade will be the 3rd Annual Little Miss Snowflake Princess Pageant at the Caruthers Fairgrounds stage. The Winterfest is sponsored by the Caruthers Chamber of Commerce and the Princess Pageant is proudly sponsored by Gill Insurance and JKG Insurance of Caruthers.
Story Book Garden
Every Monday: Every Monday: Little Sprouts from 9:30-10:30 AM with a special storytime and craft for pre-schoolers. Registration not required, free for members, regular admission for non-members.
Christmas Around the World, Saturday, December 7, 5-7PM. Games, multi-cultural exhibits, visit with Santa. Free for members; non-members $5 each 3 years old and up.
Ongoing Saturday activities, free with admission (free for members):
Gardening Workshop - 1st Saturday at 11 AM
Bilingual Storytime - 2nd Saturday at 10:30 AM
Art in the Garden - 3rd Saturday at 11: AM
Cooking with Kids - 4th Saturday at 11 AM
CSG&M is now on Winter schedule: Open Hours are Monday 9AM to noon; Tuesday through Friday 1-4PM; Saturday 10AM-4PM; Sunday 1-4PM. For information, call 559-500-9966.
School field trips available on weekdays for grades K through 5. For grades 4 and 5, two themes available, Horticulture Science and California History. Registration required. For information and to schedule a field trip, call 559-500-9966 or visit the website at https://www.childrensstorybookgarden.org/fieldtrips.
Workday in the Garden, Saturday, December 7, 8-10 AM. Refreshments provided. Good volunteer opportunity for teams and families.
Multi-lingual lessons on shapes and colors presented by World Link foreign exchange students, Saturday, December 14th at 10:00 AM. For ages 3 and up. Free with admission (free for members).
Cooking with Kids, Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 AM. Free with admission (free for members).
Kings Art Center Annual Holiday Home Tour
The Kings Art Center Guild's Annual Holiday Home Tour will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8th. Four beautifully decorated homes may be visited that night between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each one is unique. A festive reception will be held following the tour and will feature a silent auction, hors d'oeuvres, wine and hot cider. Tickets are $30 and are available at the Kings Art Center (559) 584-1065 or visit www.kingsartcenter.org, or contact and Kings Art Center Guild Member.
The American Legion Family, Post 3. is hosting it's annual Christmas Dinner
The American Legion Family, Post 3. is hosting it's annual Christmas Dinner on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at 6 pm in the Veterans Memorial Bldg. at 401 N. Irwin St., Hanford. Menu: Tri-tip, chicken and sides. Cost: $15.00 for Adults $8.00 for children under 10. Please RSVP: 559-583-1169 or email: amlegionpost3@att.net by Dec. 2. A raffle will be held.
Hanford Community Festival of Nativities
The Festival of Nativities hosted by local congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and that will take place on Saturday Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 3:30 p.m.to 6: 30 p.m., was created as a gift to the community where all can have an opportunity to see how people around the world portray the birth of Christ. We strive to provide a warm, friendly, spiritual, Christ-centered experience for all who come. Last year over 300 nativities were displayed.
There will be a concert of Christmas music performed by members of our community for the first hour, and visitors will be able to browse the nativities for additional two-hours. There will also be a children's craft room and refreshments.
Local rest homes and senior living facilities have been invited to a special viewing on Sat. Dec. 7th from 9: 30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to accommodate their special needs in an uncrowded setting. There will not be a musical concert this season.
It is going to be another wonderful festival. If you would like to dispaly your special or unique nativity, please call our chairman over nativities, Ruth Anderson at 381-4052 or our Head Chair, Gera Wilcox at 904-0685. We take the care of the nativities very seriously.
City of Corcoran Christmas Tree Celebration
The City of Corcoran will hold our 100th Christmas Tree Celebration on December 6, 7 and 8. It has been 100 years that we have kept with this tradition and we will have a wide variety of activities for the whole family during the three-day event.
There will be an ice-skating rink, reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Gingerbread House built by Bravo Farms for our event. We will have a snow hill, children's store where kids can purchase $5-$10 items for fifty cents-$1.
Children can write letters to Santa and mail them at the Corcoran Chamber of Commerce office in the special Santa Mail Box. The Corcoran Kiwanis Club will host Breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. Saturday morning in front of the chamber office. They will serve pancakes and sausage. Children can complete a schedule of events and turn their "passports" in at the chamber office to receive a prize. Some of those events include cookie decorating, a Christmas craft and stopping by the Gingerbread House.
There will also be a Christmas Bazaar, and live nativity which will include goat, calf, sheep and a camel. Children will also be able to go on a guided tour of the nativity. Those attending the event can take a ride on Whitley Avenue in a horse drawn carriage and view the new downtown Christmas decorations purchased by the Corcoran Community Foundation. Christmas Carolers will walk throughout the crowd and entertainment will be held in the Corcoran Rotary Gazebo during the event.
Event hours are Friday, Dec. 6 from 5-9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (breakfast starts at 8 a.m.)
Sunday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Also, the chamber will kick off their event with their annual Christmas Parade Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The tree which is erected in the middle of the intersection of Main Street Whitley Avenue and Chittenden Avenue will be lit following the parade. This year's tree dedication will be to all the past tree hunters who made the trek to the mountains to harvest the city's tree every year for the past 100 years.
For more information please call Lisa Shaw at the Corcoran Chamber of Commerce at 992-4514 or email her at lisa@corcoranchamber.com
LUNCHEONS PRESENTED BY HANFORD SENIOR CITIZENS
DECEMBER 12TH LUNCHEON AT 401 N Irwin St Hanford, upstairs hall in the Hanford Seniors/Veterans building. Elevator to right of stairs. Doors open 10am, Lunch 12 noon. Members $9.00 guests $11.00. Get tickets from Fran 584-5103, Bernice 707-4939, Gail 904-5019 or at Bingo and Dances. Good Food, door prizes, and Stimulus (4 cash winners)
Donation request. Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. President Gail Soto 904-5019 had surgery and will be in a wheelchair. She is asking for a donation of supplies to build a ramp into her house.
Kings County Black History Committee New Tears Eve Party
The Kings County Black History Committee will be holding a New Years Eve party on December 31 at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium located on 435 C Street in Lemoore. Doors open at 6: 30 p.m. tickets are $65 and includes: Buffet-style dinner from 7 to 8:30 p.m., two complimentary drinks, champagne at every table, gambling money / prizes and four casino tables will be there. The event will feature DJ Stevens. For ticket information call (559) 583-6139
Announcing HMTC Production:
A radio stage re-enactment production of Gunsmoke ’Start of a Legend.’ HMTC features Don Brakeman as director. Mr. Brakeman has over 60 years of theatrical experience and is proud to make his directorial debut with HMTC. Also featuring, multicultural actors from HMTC training program and local actors. Saturday, January 11, 7pm, Sunday, January 12, 2pm. Location: 14060 Hackett Street, Hanford, CA 93230 Tickets available on www.hmtc.ticketleap.com/Gunsmoke
"The Kings Players is pleased to announce that they will be offering two Audrey Liebold Memorial Scholarships in the amount of $500.00 each. This scholarship was established to honor one of the Kings Player's founders and greatest advocates, Audrey Liebold. Eligible students must be a graduating Kings County high school senior and intend to pursue a career and/or make a contribution in the field of the Performing Arts. All applications are due by April 1, 2020. For more information, contact your high school College and Career Counselor, or contact Kim Spicer, at kspicer53@aol.com or Debra Garske at dgarske1@comcast.net.”
Friday Night Music is held on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month at 6:00pm, doors open at 5 p.m. at the VFW Building in Lemoore. The address is 411 West D St. Senior Acoustical musicians get together and play and there is open Mic for singers. There is a pot luck, so bring your favorite dish. There is no charge. Everyone is welcome For more information call 924-6767.
BINGO Presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. Players must be 18 years of age. OLD GOODWILL BUILDING 426 W LACEY BLVD Hanford We’re having fun at Bingo! Bingo is played every Monday and Friday. Monday Doors open at 10am, snacks at 11:30am and games start at 11:45am and go to 3pm. Friday doors open at 3pm, snacks at 5:30pm and games start at 6:00pm and go to 9pm. 2 Packs for $10.00 on Monday, Packs are $6.00 on Friday, lucky ball is $1.00, all specials are $1.00 a piece, horse race is $0.50 a piece, we also have pull tabs which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $250.00, we also have all plays which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $100.00. We are doing Bonanza, $1.00 apiece. Trade in old Bonanza that you don’t care for and give us the trade in and $1.00 and we will give you back 2 Bonanzas. The game is Blackout. “Pay starts at $50.00 and increases based on sales”. SECOND MONDAY of the month is Birthday Week. If your birthday is this month you receive a 6-on pack and one of each special free, after you purchase one pack. BRING A FRIEND AND GET A 4 ON PACK FREE WITH YOUR PURCHASE OF A $6.00 PACK. Participation is increasing. When our sales increase on our 6-on packs we will increase our payouts per game. For info call Gail Soto 904-5019. Soda and water for sale. No outside drinks allowed. Hanford senior citizens provide chicken or sandwiches. Customer’s please bring snacks to share with all. GOOD PARKING AND EASY ENTRY TO BUILDING. PARKING LOT HAS EFFICIENT LIGHTING. We are looking for volunteers to work at Bingo, would you like to be a caller? We will train, very easy – help us!! Stop at Bingo and talk to Gail or call Gail at 904-5019. Tell your friends about the fun you are having at our Monday afternoon and Friday evening Bingo.
Lucky Friday Bingo
For all you bingo lovers come join us for Dime Bingo every Friday from 1: 30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (No arrivals before 1 p.m.) at View Road Apartments located at 602-9 1/4 Ave. Hanford, CA. We are directly across from New Beginnings Church. You must be over 18 to play. You may bring your own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Our Caller is Gary Curtis
Lemoore Senior Citizens, INC. presents Wednesday Night Bingo, open to the public 18 and older. The Third Wednesday of the month is birthday night for all who have birthdays in that month. All birthday boys and girls receive a free birthday pack. The fourth Wednesday of the month is customer appreciation night. Buy one packet and get one free. Bring a new friend and get free pack. Regular 6-on packet contain 10 games and pay $125. Special include early bird, orange bonanza, double action, Winnemucca and blue. Special payouts range from $50 to $200. Regular buy-in is $6 per packet, $1 for specials, pull tabs and lucky ball. If you win bingo on the lucky ball during a regular game, you win an additional $100. Buy five bingo specials and get one free. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Pull tab games start at 6 p.m., early bird specials at 6: 30 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. Snack bar is available. Come out and enjoy a fun filled evening in our beautiful newly remodeled Bingo Hall at 789 S. Lemoore Avenue in Lemoore. Lunch is offered in the nutrition Hall at same location Monday through Thursday, at 11 a.m. 10 cent bingo is played after lunch on Tuesday and Thursday. Lunch is open to the public and is $3 per plate for seniors 55 and older and $5 for guests under 55. Lunches are prepared by Dan Beeler and his staff. Reservations are required. Call 924-7791 by 11 a.m. trhe day before. Facilities are available for rental. Call Brenda Martin at 967-1662 for rental information
General meeting for Kings County Historical Society is on January 27, 2020 at 14060 Hackett Street. A potluck dinner will start at 6 PM and program will follow at 6:45 in the historical church featuring Michael Semas presenting Tulare Lake from 1890 to 1950. We welcome community members to join us. You may join us for both the potluck and program or just the program. For more information you can email us at kchs.ca@yahoo.com or go to http://www.facebook.com/Kingscountyhistoricalsociety
Bring your pruning shears, lopers, gloves and join us January 20, 2020 for a Rose Pruning Demonstration from 11 AM to 2 PM. At the Kings County Historical Society hall 14060 Hackett Street. The public is invited to learn about pruning, sharpening tools, and rose culture. If you have questions or would like more information email us at kchs.ca@yahoo.com
