Christ & Common Sense: Read the Bible like an originalist

She mentioned two important principles that all Christians should use when reading the Bible. The first is the principle of looking for the original author’s intended meaning. The second is refraining from updating its meaning to fit with a modern interpretation. Both of these principles line up with the historical-grammatical method, which is the way everyone should read Scripture.
The historical-grammatical hermeneutic is the common sense approach to interpreting Scripture. It is a philosophy of interpretation that says each bible passage has one basic meaning that is grounded in both historical truth and the rules of grammar that define human language. By looking for the original author’s intended meaning we come up with a straight-forward approach to Scripture that can be applied with confidence to a person’s life.
Paul’s second letter to Timothy says, “All Scripture is breathed out by God and is profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.” How can someone be equipped for life if they have doubt about the meaning of Scripture? The Bible was written to guide people. It is a book of instruction. It is a book of truth. It is a manual for living.
Imagine if a farmer tried adopting a modernist philosophy to reading an old tractor manual. He might say the manual is a living document. He might say our society has evolved to a more enlightened place. But no matter what he said, he would still be foolish. A 3/4” bolt won’t take a 1/2” wrench.
The subject matter demands a historical-grammatical approach to interpretation. The same thing is true of the Bible because the subject matter was written by a God who never changes. When he says something is right, that means it is always right. When he says something is wrong, that means it is always wrong.
Some will say the Bible is a complex book and thus it needs to be interpreted with a more nuanced approach. The historical-grammatical approach allows for this because it recognizes that there are different genres in Scripture. Poetry is written differently than prose. Apocalyptic literature is different than historical narrative. This is a much better approach than the three other main options, which include the mystical approach, the ethical approach, and the allegorical approach. The slippery slope becomes steep rather quickly if these are taken.
The apostle Paul expected Christians to stand firm in the midst of the world. This is only possible if the believer has a firm understanding of how to interpret God’s word. The historical-grammatical approach is the best foundation because it makes us look to the authors of Scripture for guidance, not to our own preferences, and certainly not to the whims of our confused society.
