Christ & Common Sense: Operation Truthguard: Protecting against false teachers

Every local church is responsible to guard against false teaching. By reading the Bible with a historical-grammatical hermeneutic the leaders of churches should be able to determine false teaching by comparing it with what faithful men have passed on to them. The process of recognizing false teaching is simplified when it comes from those outside the church. It is more difficult when it comes from inside the church.
We shouldn’t be surprised by false teachers in the church because the New Testament has many examples of wolves in sheep’s clothing. The clearest example is when Judas became one of the twelve disciples. Jesus was aware of his duplicity, but he allowed him to stay on his team because he knew Judas’ betrayal was necessary for Christ’s plan of salvation to be accomplished on the cross.
Other examples of deception were more difficult for church leadership to recognize. Ananias and Sapphira tried to trick the church into thinking they were giving all the profit from a business deal to the church. Peter was able to discern their wicked motives and God punished them for trying to lie for personal gain. Peter had to deal with a man who believed God and was baptized but still thought he could buy God’s power. Peter dealt with him in no uncertain terms when he said, “May your silver perish with you, because you thought you could obtain the gift of God with money!”
Many of Paul’s letters to church leaders gave serious warnings against false teachers. Paul wrote to the Corinthian church and told them to not be surprised about “deceitful workmen, disguising themselves as apostles of Christ… for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light.” In Timothy chapter 6 Paul described these people as having “an unhealthy craving for controversy and for quarrels about words, which produce envy, dissension, slander, evil suspicions, and constant friction among people who are depraved in mind and deprived of the truth, imagining that godliness is a means of gain.”
The apostle John made it clear that individual Christians have the responsibility to analyze the teaching they hear. He wrote, “do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God.” At times it is very easy to tell whether someone is a false teacher or not. The false teachers who fleece the flock to buy private jets make it so clear that even those who don’t read the Bible can tell what is going on. Most false teaching has the ring of truth, but when it is compared with what the Bible teaches its true colors reveal themselves for the counterfeit teaching that they actually are.
Paul wanted Timothy to know how to spot false teaching so he gave a clear test to use. He wrote, “If anyone teaches a different doctrine and does not agree with the sound words of our Lord Jesus Christ and the teaching that accords with godliness, he is puffed up with conceit and understands nothing.” The way to recognize false teaching is to compare it to the clear teaching of Jesus Christ. The Bible clearly teaches that he was fully God and fully man. He lived a perfect life, died on the cross, and rose from the dead after three days. Clearly teaching those facts will protect many people from false teaching that tries to creep into the church.
The other types of false teaching are myriad. There is the potential to misconstrue every truth that is taught in God’s word. Guarding against false teaching means carefully studying what God’s word says. When we understand the original author’s intent then it becomes clear what he didn’t mean and that makes a world of difference. We see many Christians who are too distracted to take the time to really study the Bible. If they did they would not be confused about the many voices that clamber for their attention. They would only have ears for one voice, the voice of God speaking through His word.
Tim Dinkins is the teaching pastor at Grace Baptist Church Lemoore. You can read more of his articles at www.christandcommonsense.com. Feel free to write him at timothydinkins@gmail.com.
