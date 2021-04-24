Christ and Common Sense: Who of us is not worthy of protection?

Over the last eighteen months, we have experienced extreme actions to avoid the invisible and potentially deadly virus, COVID-19. Masking and social distancing, economic lockdowns, and Operation Warp Speed were implemented to “flatten the curve” and potentially save lives.
Doctors and scientists worked tirelessly figuring out ways to prevent as many deaths as possible. Special precautions were enacted to protect the most vulnerable: the elderly, minorities and the economically disadvantaged.
One lesson COVID-19 taught us is this: While we know death is inevitable, we are willing to go to great lengths to protect life. Have you ever thought about the myriad of ways that life is defended and protected?
Consider our five military branches that defend life from an enemy's fatal threats and attacks both at home and abroad. The Secret Service protects and defends the lives of both former and sitting presidents, vice-presidents, and their families. Law enforcement protects and defends the lives of its citizenry. Security guards are present in federal, state and local government agencies who serve to protect against any threat to life. Prison guards protect the lives of employees and inmates of every prison/jail facility in the nation.
We install security systems; we put up walls and fences around homes, gated communities and schools for extra security and protection. Many citizens acquire concealed carry weapon (CCW) permits to protect their lives and those of others.
Why do we do this? To protect and defend life from anything and anyone that threatens its destruction. It’s interesting that all of these efforts are legal and no one questions the logic of implementing these life-preserving safeguards.
Tragically, there is one class of people that falls outside the legal realm of security and protection: The unborn.
Human beings in the womb are the only class of people that are not afforded legal protection as “persons” under the 14th Amendment. This is eerily similar to slavery when it was legal in this country. Sadly, slaves were seen as “subhuman,” and therefore did not have any rights or legal protection. The battle for their emancipation and legal status as persons was finally won in 1865.
We are in the same battle for the unborn.
The Science: We have heard for months how we “need to follow the science” and to “listen to the experts” when it comes to COVID-19. Yet, why don’t we apply this same logic to medical science of human development?
Medical science has confirmed that life begins at conception when a man’s sperm enters a woman’s egg. With advanced medical technology enabling us to peer into the womb with 3D and 4D ultrasounds, the evidence is irrefutable. We can clearly see each stage of development of human life from within.
Dr. William Lile noted, “We treat the preborn as patients. If they are a patient, they are a person.” Isn’t it ironic that babies in the womb routinely undergo blood transfusions, heart and spina bifida surgeries as early as 18 weeks gestation, yet if a mother wishes to abort her baby for any reason, she has the legal right to do so? But if that same pregnant mother decides to keep her baby and is murdered, her murderer would be tried for a double homicide.
Furthermore, there are legal cases which involve custody over fertilized embryos in divorce proceedings, as well as embryo adoption opportunities for couples who wish to give birth to their adopted child. Courts have recognized these embryos are human beings worthy of custody litigation and adoption. The laws pertaining to the unborn are inconsistent. Is the preborn a human being or is it not? If we “follow the science,” medical science has answered this question with a resounding YES!
Human life has always begun in the womb and always will. Everyone reading this article began their physical existence in their mother’s womb. We inherently know this, but since 1973, our society has ignored this truth and instead, tolerated the death of more than 60 million unborn at any stage of development for any reason under the philosophical guise of “my body, my choice” dogma, when, the baby being aborted is not a part of the woman’s body. The baby is a distinct individual human being.
Most importantly, ultrasound allows us to see the reality of what Scripture has told us for over 3,500 years. Every human being is created in the image of God (Gen. 1:27), fearfully and wonderfully made, woven and knitted together by the hand of God in the womb of their mother. (Ps. 139:13-14) As His image bearers, God has given children to us as a gift; the fruit of the womb is His reward. (Ps. 126:3) God knew every one of us before He formed us in the womb. (Jer. 1:5)
Every person has intrinsic value. Our value does not come from science nor does it come from man. Our value comes from God Himself — He is the giver of life, and the one who sanctifies life.
Because life is sacred, God commands us to “Deliver those who are being taken away to death, and those who are staggering to slaughter, Oh hold them back. If you say, ‘See, we did not know this,’ Does He not consider it who weighs the hearts? And does He not know it who keeps your soul? And will He not render to man according to his work?” (Prov. 24:11-12)
At Crossroads Pregnancy Center, we affirm that all human life is sacred and created by God. Human life is of inestimable worth including all unborn babies. We provide women with free and confidential services which include pregnancy testing, options counsel, education, and tangible resources.
We are here to help her through her pregnancy and parenting journey through peer advocacy, parenting classes and support. We offer post abortion counsel for women seeking emotional/spiritual healing from a past abortion.
Life is sacred. Life is a gift.
Who is worthy of protection? Every human being. Just as we take countless measures to defend and secure our lives from all threats of harm, we must defend the weak, be a voice for the voiceless, and protect the most vulnerable and helpless among us: the unborn baby.
Kathryn Enloe serves as Executive Director of Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Hanford. She can be reached at kathryne@crossroadscpc.com.
