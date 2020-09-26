Christ and Common Sense: Welcome to the Valley

I remember it was a Friday because the cleaner always comes in on Fridays. Our church secretary Linda was getting the bulletin ready in her office and I was in my study preparing Sunday's sermon. Our offices share one wall with each other and one wall with the front of the sanctuary. I heard a commotion coming from the sanctuary, but I didn't get up right away. I heard a knock at the door and Linda said something I thought I’d never hear, "Come quick! There's a snake in the sanctuary." I couldn't believe it. I mean we had only been in the valley for two weeks.
Later Linda told me she had left the door to her office open to let in some of the cool spring air. She opened the door to the sanctuary to do something and when she came back she realized that a snake was curled up on the carpet floor. She told me her first thought was that someone had played a practical joke. Maybe one of the elders had left a fake snake to liven up her day. She kept walking towards the snake to get a better look, but then decided to change course. She walked up onto the stage and that's when she saw its head tilt up and a forked tongue shoot out!
By this time the cleaning lady had come into the room. She heard Linda yelling and had rushed into the sanctuary. When I came out I saw her standing on the stage behind the piano. I remember a chorus of anxious yells and frightened looks on everyone's faces, including my own. I'm not sure how alarmed I looked, but I think I did a pretty good job considering. My facial expression was somewhere between “no worries" and “I can’t believe this is happening!"
Initially, I wasn't sure if our visitor was a big rattlesnake or a tiny garter. Come to find out, it was one of our valley's greatest snakes, the gopher snake. I've come to appreciate gopher snakes because they help get rid of other rodents, which I appreciate much less.
The gopher snake was just sitting there, but I wasn’t about to pull a "Crocodile Hunter" move on it. My first thought was to grab a stilt and kill it just like I had seen Uncle Don do back in fifth grade. My second thought was about the carpet. I didn’t want to have to clean up snake guts from the carpet floor. I decided it would be best to wait and see what our options were.
I'm glad I waited. Linda said the Lemoore Police Department had a special pest division that we could call. We called and told them about our predicament. The sweet lady on the other line took our information and acted like this was just another day at the office. She told me they would send someone over. Once again I wasn't sure what to expect. I thought the guy would come in with a special snake box or something. He would catch the critter, carefully stow him away, and leave. Nope, not in Lemoore. Our guy had a better plan in mind. He didn't need a box. He drove away with the snake wrapped around his leather glove, arm leaning out the window. That's when it hit me. We do things a little different here in the valley.
Our snake wrangler came in a big white truck and stepped out with a leather glove and a pole with a hook on the end. He had serious look on his face and he asked us where the snake was. He got right to work. By this time the snake had hidden under the secretary's desk. Without much effort he scooped it up and said, "That's a pretty good sized gopher." One of our elders had heard the news and had already driven over to see for himself. Our snake wrangler held it out and he was right, it was a pretty good sized gopher.
We took some pictures and everyone started to relax. I asked the officer what he was going to do with the snake. He told me he was going to take it across the creek and let it go. I remember him driving out of the parking lot with that serpent wrapped around his glove. A smile spread across my face and I just shook my head. I never would have thought of that. It wasn’t even in my playbook. I didn’t know I would need a snake handling playbook.
I decided not to mention the snake story that Sunday. I finished the sermon, but I couldn't find a way to talk about a snake slithering into the sanctuary. Now that I've had time to look back I think it would've been fine to let people know what happened. Knowing our people, I'm sure some of them would've had stories of their own they wanted to tell. If you live here long enough it seems like everyone has a story about trying to keep the plants or animals at bay. You never know what my show up outside your door, or inside it for that matter!
Tim Dinkins is the teaching pastor at Grace Baptist Church Lemoore. He and his wife and four kids love living in Kings County. He just recently started writing articles at www.christandcommonsense.com. He would love to hear your own stories from the valley. Feel free to write him at timothydinkins@gmail.com.
