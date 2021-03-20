Christ and Common Sense: Journey to Jerusalem

The last six months of Jesus’ ministry were full of intrigue and obstacles. John the Baptist had already been killed, so Jesus was staying away from the major Jewish cities of Judea. The religious leaders had rejected him by attributing his miracles to the works of the devil! Jesus responded by using parables so that only “those who had ears to hear” would grasp what was being taught.
Jesus had to walk a figurative tightrope as he made his way to Jerusalem. On the one hand he had followers who wanted to force him to become their king before the proper time (John 6:15). Jesus knew he had to die on the cross during Passover and he warned his disciples three different times that “The Son of Man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and on the third day be raised.” (Luke 9:21-22).
His disciples wanted to see him become king as well. They didn’t want him to die. Peter actually tried to stop him from going to Jerusalem and Jesus responded by saying, “Get behind me, Satan! You are a hindrance to me. For you are not setting your mind on the things of God, but on the things of man.” (Mt. 16:22).
Jesus had immense pressure from the religious leaders as well. They tried on many occasions to find an opportunity to arrest him and kill him, but each time Jesus evaded their attempts because “his hour had not yet come.” (John 7:30). The pressure to capture Jesus intensified during the last twelve months of his ministry. He responded by evading the crowds. He let his followers go up to Jerusalem for a feast without him so he could go alone later without attracting a large crowd. He carefully plotted his final journey to Jerusalem so that he would fulfill all the prophecies about him and die and rise from the dead at the appointed time.
We should be amazed at the events that lead up to the cross. How could a perfect man be falsely accused and killed on a cross? How could all the prophecies be fulfilled? How could the timing of his death and resurrection happen so perfectly? It is only possible through God’s sovereign plan being carried out by the son of God, Jesus Christ.
I hope you will take time this Easter season to slow down and be amazed at what took place in Jerusalem. He did all of this to save sinners like you and me from our sin! He did all of this to make it possible for us to be born again, to be brought out of darkness into His marvelous light! Praise be to God!
Tim Dinkins is the teaching pastor at Grace Baptist Church Lemoore. You can read more of his articles at www.christandcommonsense.com. Feel free to write him at timothydinkins@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!