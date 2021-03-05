Christ and Common Sense: How God saves criminals today

Prison is a gloomy, hopeless place for many. Prisoners often live their lives without friends, without family, staring at the prison bars and feeling guilt and anger burning in their hearts. Spouses, parents and relatives of the incarcerated often "do time" right along with their loved ones, feeling alone and guilty. Christians have a glorious gospel message “to proclaim liberty to the captives” (Isaiah 61:1). It is the message of the gospel, which is the power of God unto salvation (Romans 1:16).
When Jesus Christ was being crucified, two criminals were also condemned next to him, one on either side. They were receiving what they justly deserved. Yet God in his free and sovereign grace rescued one of them. In the salvation of that criminal, I want to note four truths that stand out.
First scripture tells us of this criminal’s character. “And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us.” (Luke 23:39) “Malefactors” is an evil doer, a worker of evil. He was a criminal, one who committed gross misdeeds and serious crimes. He is called a “thief” in Mark and in Matthew’s gospel. “Thieves” translates lēstēs in the original Greek language, which denotes a brigand who plunders as he steals. This man was not a petty thief or even a common robber, but a cruel bandit who took pleasure in tormenting and abusing his victims.
Second scripture tells us of this criminal’s condition. Luke 23:40-41 records that he was suffering a just punishment for his crime. God instituted the death penalty in Genesis 9:6. “Whoso sheddeth man's blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of God made he man.” (Romans 13 affirms that it is still binding today). Not only was he suffering the death penalty justly but he was totally helpless. He could do nothing to help himself physically or spiritually. Scripture reminds us that every person is lost without Christ. “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked” (Jeremiah 17:9). What a terrible condition this criminal was in. The same is true spiritually speaking for all people who have not repented of their sins and trusted in Jesus Christ.
Third scripture tells us of this criminal’s companion. “And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us.” (Luke 23:39) The question was asked in a manner that was mocking, sarcastic, and taunting. He had no fear of God or of future judgment. He died just as he lived, an unrepentant rebel.
Forth scripture tells us of this criminal’s conversion. “And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom. And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:42–43) This criminal could do absolutely nothing to save himself or change his own wicked heart. His feet were nailed so he could not run and go to church or a synagogue. His hands were nailed so he could not go and do some good works to earn salvation. Yet God sovereignly saved him!
What happened to him? God the Father drew him to Jesus Christ! As Jesus had said earlier, “All that the Father giveth me shall come to me; and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out.” (John 6:37) The thief went from being a Curser to a Convert! From a Blasphemer to a Believer! From a Criminal to a Christian! This conversion took place without raising his hand, without walking an aisle, without any sacrament or without any good works! “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9) What amazing grace.
Jesus said to the repentant thief “To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:42–43) Our Lord assured him that today—that very day, after they breathed their last—the criminal would be with him in paradise. The criminal may have lived an evil, vile, lawbreaking life that had resulted in execution, but as he faced death, by God’s grace, he turned to and believed in Jesus Christ. This is authoritative proof that Jesus Christ has come for the purpose to seek and save the lost (Luke 19:10).
What Jesus did in saving that criminal He is still doing today. In prisons throughout our country and even around the world, the gospel is being faithfully proclaimed. As the good news is preached, God is faithful to save criminals, bringing them to “repentance towards God and faith towards our Lord Jesus Christ” (Acts 20:21)
As a pastor of over 18 years and serving in prison ministry over 20 years, I can testify to the reality that God can and does save the worst of sinners. God does what no man can do; He saves and sanctifies lost men and women. He brings not only outward reformation but also true inward transformation. He turns unproductive criminals into productive law-abiding citizens; He transforms selfish fathers into loving self-less fathers who love and lead their families.
I hope this is a small encouragement to know that biblical faithful ministry is happening behind bars and God is transforming lives. All to the glory of His great name! Let us support biblical prison ministry and make an impact for eternity. Soli Deo Gloria.
Pastor Enrique Castro serves at Immanuel Baptist Church in Delano. You can learn more about the church by visiting www.delanobaptist.org
