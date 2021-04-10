Christ and Common Sense: A Christian response to gender dysphoria

I was reading a post on social media this week when I noticed someone in the local community asking for help with adolescent gender dysphoria. I reached out to them, knowing how serious this issue can be for those who are affected by it.
The sobering reality is that those who struggle with this disorder run a much higher risk of suicidal thoughts and suicidal attempts than the general population. An article published in 2016 of the journal of the American Association of Suicidology states, “Alarmingly, one quarter of all transgender youth have attempted suicide and over one-third have engaged in self-injurious behaviors.”
The study was researching the connection between a person’s body weight and their desire to commit suicide. Unfortunately, the researchers were asking the wrong questions. The root of gender dysphoria goes much deeper than the skin. Even if someone has surgery there is no guarantee that they will be content with who they are. In fact, there is a number of people who have detransitioned back to their biological sex because they are unhappy with the surgeries that were performed.
One such person is named Walt Heyer. When he was four years old his grandmother repeatedly cross-dressed him in a purple dress and told him how pretty he was as a girl. He describes how this led him to try to transition to being a woman when he was 42 years old. After eight years he detransitioned back to Walt Heyer. He remarried and began publishing articles and books about the danger of transgender confusion. He writes, “After de-transitioning, I know the truth: Hormones and surgery may alter appearances, but nothing changes the immutable fact of your sex.”
My heart breaks thinking about the pain that this man went through while trying to understand his identity. The reality is he could have been saved from so much turmoil if he understood that God had made him male for the glory of God! Genesis 5:2 states that God created humanity male and female. This brings clarity to the question of difference between sex and gender. The Bible sees no distinction. God created each person biologically male or female. The sooner they realize that the sooner they will find peace with how God made them.
The Bible also tells us where the confusion about gender dysphoria comes from. Jeremiah 17:9-10 says, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it? ‘I the Lord search the heart and test the mind, to give every man according to his ways, according to the fruit of his deeds.’” (English Standard Version)
As humans we know our feelings can mislead us. The Bible gives us the truth that we are not capable of discovering on our own. We need the supernatural truth of God's word to guide us through all of life’s confusion. We need the local church to help us understand God’s word and apply it to our lives. That is how people can come to realize the reality of their sin and the need to repent and be made right with God.
Pastor Tim is the teaching pastor at Grace Baptist Church Lemoore. You can read more of his articles at www.christandcommonsense.com .
