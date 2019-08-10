{{featured_button_text}}
Take Me Home: Valley Animal Haven

Rein is a 2 year old Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix. She get along with other dogs, enjoys human cuddles, and likes her treats

Rein is a 2 year old Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix. She get along with other dogs, enjoys human cuddles, and likes her treats. Rein walks well on a leash and knows sit and down. She has a playful energy and would love a yard to run and play in. Rein is a sweet girl that would like a family of her own to love on and to be loved. Rein qualifies for the "Tail End of Summer" Adoption fee is $80 (reg $125). Fee includes: spay/neuter, vaccinations, de-worming, flea& tick prevention treatment, Micro-chip, FREE Pet Pack from Petsmart, and FREE 30-minute training class at K-9 Confidence. Visit Avery at Valley Animal Haven, 990 E Dst, Lemoore. Ask to see Rein in the play yard, fall in love, and give her a chance with happiness.

"Tail End of Summer" Adoption Special runs Aug 3 –Aug 31, 2019. Dogs and cats that have lived at our shelter for 6 months or longer have a reduced adoption fee(Dogs $80/Cats $50.) 17 dogs and 15 cats qualify for the reduces adoption fee. Kennel hours are 11am-4:30pm Thurs-Sun to meet our adorable adoptables. One is sure to melt your heart!!

