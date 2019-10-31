Hanford Gourmet: Tour Five: Look around, Look around

This column-tour through the building that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants begins outside. We stand across China Alley and look up at the five buildings united. As we look at the skyline, the five buildings are quite pronounced. Starting from Green Street, let’s look at the fourth building in, the only single story structure. During Chinatown’s prime peak, this building was a gambling house with a small gift shop in the front. Its remodel began in the late 1950s, and in 1958 its doorway opened into the new Imperial Dynasty restaurant.
Let’s go inside and look at the front of the house – the main dining room – and study what remains, which is not so different from when the restaurant was last open in 2006. Tangerine sherbet colored booths line the south, east, and west walls. The center contains two rows of four “two-top” tables.
In the early days of the Imperial Dynasty, an old water jug in a net was suspended from the ceiling. Hanging below the net were pairs of lychee nuts, portending good fortune, prosperity, and security. Balance scales were hung over the center of the room, signifying the hope of a period of peace and justice under the ceiling.
A bit of Chinese philosophy gave tone and meaning to the dining room, as well as throughout the entire restaurant. Uncle Richard, who was a student of calligraphy and Chinese ideographs, copied the words of wisdom from an old Chinese book then had them printed on numerous sheets of parchment paper.
The printed sheets were utilized on the lamps throughout the restaurant, with soft light shining through and illuminating the characters on the parchment. The calligraphy also appeared on a bank of lights over the front entrance, and was included in the cabinet that held the glassware and liquor behind the cocktail lounge bar. In the dining room, the characters were written on narrow black paper and placed on top of the wall, winding all around the room.
You have free articles remaining.
Loosely translated, the calligraphy, perhaps Uncle Richard’s most intimate design gesture, offers a lesson in Taoist philosophy: “As long as a man has plenty of warm clothing, shelter, enough to eat, why should he be concerned about material wealth? When a man has smiling eyes, enjoys laughter, he possesses wealth of value far greater than anything material.”
Attached on the west wall are two large cymbals. They are from the turn of the 20th century and belonged to the Taoist Temple. Soon they will be returned to the Temple Museum.
I am suddenly, again, caught up in the past, in the present, in what I hope the future will be for these properties as they are developed. I trust we will find ways of infusing tone and meaning for this new cycle as Uncle Richard did for his. I have faith we will find places for mementos of what was and thus hold continuity with the generations who worked and served here before my generation. Somewhere, some how, I hear the clash of cymbals. Ah, yes… maybe the ancestors are heralding in the next era for China Alley.
This week I’m sharing a recipe that Maureen Fukuda shared with me. It’s from Mrs. Sachi Noda Toshiyuki, the daughter of Tom Noda, a local gardener. Sachi was well known for her cooking skills. This recipe also has a special meaning for me. Sachi was a classmate and friend of Auntie Harriet, who even in her times of dementia, still remembered Sachi. Each time Auntie Harriet saw Naomi Tagawa, she would ask, “Is Sachi still alive? I have know her since the first grade.”
I hope you enjoy this Maureen/Sachi cake. It’s very moist, and delicious and a snip snap to prepare!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.