Buds swell as days lengthen—the garden begins to awaken from it winter slumber.

Tasks:

• Peruse seed catalogs looking for disease resistant strains.

• Shop now for bare root grape and berry vines.

• Deeply water trees and native plants if rainfall has been light.

• Peach leaf curl is best controlled by fixed copper spray at bud swell before bud break.

Pruning:

• Crepe myrtles and redbuds may be pruned now.

• Do not apply any treatment to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often are detrimental.

• Wait to prune spring-flowering shrubs until after they bloom.

Planting:

• Planting annuals and perennials for spring bloom starts next month, look now for new varieties of spring vegetables and summer blooming bulbs.

• Sow seeds of summer annuals and vegetables in flats in a protected location or indoors.

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule) camellias, Callistemon ‘Little John.’

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: freesia, daffodil, crocus.

• Fruits and vegetables: lemon, navel orange and spinach.

Things to ponder:

• Sharp tools make cleaner cuts. Clean and maintain pruning equipment.

• This is a good time to divide African violets for early spring bloom.

• When the soil is cold and wet, citrus trees and other plants may not be able to make efficient use of iron,

• Nitrogen and other nutrients even though there is an adequate supply available in the root zone. This problem

Usually disappears when soil conditions improve, and no further action is required.

• Automatic sprinklers should be turned completely off during periods of rainfall.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

