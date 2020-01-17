Nurseries will begin to have plants in bloom now so you can find the colors you really want before you plant them.
Tasks:
• Rainfall may not reach areas under eaves and overhangs. Check soil moisture and apply supplemental water if needed.
• Apply preemergence herbicide to lawns and beds in the late part of the month to control crabgrass and other early germinating weeds.
Pruning:
• Finish pruning roses and deciduous fruit trees by the end of the month.
• At bud swell, spray deciduous fruit, almond trees and roses with dormant oil to prevent and control for over-wintering insects.
• Prune out fire blight infections. Remove the infected shoot or branch at its point of origin.
Fertilizing:
• Fertilize spring-flowering perennials, annuals, bulbs and shrubs.
• Yellow foliage, particularly the youngest leaves, may be attributed to iron deficiency. Yellowing in older leaves may be attributed to nitrogen deficiency.
Planting:
• Group plants with similar water needs together.
• This is a good time to move perennials, shrubs or small trees.
• Spring planting season begins next month. Work on your garden plans and be ready to start next month .
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: feverfew (Chrysanthemum parthenium), toadflax (Linaria maroccana), cyclamen.
• Citrus fruits are abundant now. Use to brighten up the winter menu.
Things to ponder:
• Leave frost-damaged growth on tender plants as protection until the danger of frost is past. Begin pruning as new growth emerges.
