{{featured_button_text}}

Nurseries will begin to have plants in bloom now so you can find the colors you really want before you plant them.

Tasks:

• Rainfall may not reach areas under eaves and overhangs. Check soil moisture and apply supplemental water if needed.

• Apply preemergence herbicide to lawns and beds in the late part of the month to control crabgrass and other early germinating weeds.

Pruning:

• Finish pruning roses and deciduous fruit trees by the end of the month.

• At bud swell, spray deciduous fruit, almond trees and roses with dormant oil to prevent and control for over-wintering insects.

• Prune out fire blight infections. Remove the infected shoot or branch at its point of origin.

Fertilizing:

• Fertilize spring-flowering perennials, annuals, bulbs and shrubs.

• Yellow foliage, particularly the youngest leaves, may be attributed to iron deficiency. Yellowing in older leaves may be attributed to nitrogen deficiency.

Planting:

• Group plants with similar water needs together.

• This is a good time to move perennials, shrubs or small trees.

• Spring planting season begins next month. Work on your garden plans and be ready to start next month .

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: feverfew (Chrysanthemum parthenium), toadflax (Linaria maroccana), cyclamen.

• Citrus fruits are abundant now. Use to brighten up the winter menu.

Things to ponder:

• Leave frost-damaged growth on tender plants as protection until the danger of frost is past. Begin pruning as new growth emerges.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

Load comments