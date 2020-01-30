{{featured_button_text}}

Ornamental and fruit‐bearing trees will bloom this month in home gardens and along the Blossom Trail in eastern Fresno County.

Tasks:

• Check your sprinklers and turn them off when the amount of rain permits.

• Make sure trees are getting enough water. Avoid overhead irrigation if frost is expected.

Pruning:

• Evergreens, shrubs such as pittosporum and podocarpus and deciduous trees and fruit and nut trees except apricot, oleander and olive.

Fertilizing:

• Fertilize fall planted annuals and perennials. Apply one-third of the needed annual amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit and nut trees.

Planting:

• Consider the needs of your plants before planting and put shade-loving and sun-loving plants in appropriate locations.

• Bare root planting season ends in early February.

• Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, cabbage, chard.

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula, Lente rose (helleborus).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: crocus.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: camellias.

• Fruits and vegetables: bok choy, cabbage, chard, grapefruit.

Things to ponder:

• Be aware of the continuing threat of frost damage—almond blossoms, citrus and avocados are at risk at 29 degrees or lower.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

Load comments