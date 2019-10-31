{{featured_button_text}}

Trees and shrubs continue to require deep watering every one or two weeks until rainy weather arrives in earnest.

Tasks:

•As overnight temperatures drop into the low 30's, provide frost protection for citrus, avocados and other subtropicals.

*Monitor drainage after watering container plants to be sure plant roots are not standing in water.

Pruning:

•Leaf fall is the time to start pruning — except for apricots and olives, which should have been done in August.

Fertilizing:

•Feed cool-weather plants and vegetables.

• Wait 2 weeks after planting new flowers and vegetables before feeding with organic or complete fertilizer.

Planting:

•Continue to plant the final cool-weather annuals.

•Perennials: Yarrow (Achillea), Artemisia ‘Powis Castle’.

•Bulbs, corms, tubers: grape hyacinth (Muscari), daffodil (Narcissus).

•Fruits and vegetables: parsley – transplant, spinach, plant from seed.

•Annuals: Calendula, California poppy (Eschscholzia), bee balm (Monarda).

•Trees, shrubs, vines: Chitalpa, rockrose (Cistus), Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus).

Enjoy now:

•Annuals and perennials: Iceland poppy (Papaver), Russian sage (Perovskia).

•Fruits and vegetables: avocados, beets, cabbage, chili peppers, olives.

•Trees, shrubs, vines: rose.

•Fall color: heavenly bamboo (Nandina domestica), persimmon.

Things to ponder:

•Dig up dahlia and begonia tubers and gladiolus corms, trim dead stems or leaves and store in a cool, dry place.

Drought tip:

•Shorter days and cooler temperatures result in lower water use by plants. Adjust sprinkler timers accordingly.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

Load comments