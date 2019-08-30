{{featured_button_text}}

Spend a little time each day doing fall garden cleaning and lawn renovation. Next month is a busy month!

Tasks:

To prevent germination of winter weeds like annual bluegrass (Poa annua) and chickweed, apply pre‐emergence herbicide following label instructions.

Pruning:

Sharpen your pruning tools in preparation for fall pruning.

Planting:

Fall is a great time to plant trees and perennials. Roots become well established during cool winter months, allowing plants to cope with the following summer’s heat and aridity without additional stress. Be sure to provide sufficient water and shade while new trees and shrubs settle into the landscape.

Citrus and avocado trees planted in late summer or fall may require additional frost protection this winter if new growth hasn’t sufficiently hardened off by the time temperatures fall below freezing. Wait until winter to plant bareroot stock like roses or stone fruit trees.

Enjoy now:

Annuals and perennials: lisianthus (Eustoma), zinnia, moss pink (Phlox subulata), geranium (Pelargonium)

Bulbs, corms, tubers: spider lily (Lycoris)

Trees, shrubs, vines: lantana, trumpet vine (Campsis)

Fruits and vegetables: grapes, melon, peach

Things to ponder:

Nut and citrus trees need regular deep irrigation to produce good quality crops.

Give special attention to watering container plants.

Some cities have recently relaxed watering rules to allow irrigation of some food- producing gardens more frequently than twice a week.

Check with your local agency before altering your own watering schedule

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

