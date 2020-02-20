Garden Checklist Feb. 21
Make some shopping expeditions to your favorite nurseries to select water-conserving trees, shrubs and perennials.

Tasks:

• Inspect trees for dieback and weak limbs, which are common in drought-stressed plants, and remove before they become a safety hazard.

• Leave frost-damaged growth on tender plants as protection until the danger of frost is past. Begin pruning as new growth emerges.

Pruning:

• Finish deciduous pruning - chip debris for mulch.

• Wait to prune spring-flowering shrubs until after they bloom.

Fertilizing:

• Fertilize blooming ornamentals such as camellias and azaleas that have finished blooming.

• Fertilize cool-season lawns late in the month if the fall fertilization was missed.

Planting:

• Add permanent plantings of nondeciduous and needle evergreens.

• Annuals: fibrous begonia, twinspur (Diascia).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: autumn crocus.

• Fruits and vegetables: cabbage, lemon grass (Cymbopogon).

• Perennials: Red-Hot Poker (Kniphofia), wallflower (Erysimum), blanket flower (Gaillardia).

• Trees, shrubs, vines: bird of paradise bush (Caesalpinia), beautyberry (Callicarpa), bottlebrush (Callistemon).

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: calendula, larkspur (Consolida).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: daffodil, iris.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: dogwood (Cornus), forsythia, lemon.

• Fruits and vegetables: chives, fennel, kohlrabi, leek.

Things to ponder:

• Water may be scarce again this summer. Limit new plantings of annuals and bedding plants and consider converting part of your landscape watering system to drip irrigation.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

