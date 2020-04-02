Garden Checklist April 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Early April is the end of the spring planting season; roots need to become established before the summer heat.

Tasks:

• Watch for powdery mildew on susceptible plants. Rotate the fungicide used since the fungus may develop resistance.

• If citrus has scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer-weight horticultural oil or insecticide.

Pruning:

• Deadhead roses to encourage repeat blooming.

• Prune avocado and citrus only if necessary.

Fertilizing:

• Lightly fertilize container plants.

• Fertilize acid-loving plants with a product formulated specifically for them.

Planting:

• A new variety of petunia or Calibrchoa called ‘Superbells” may be available at the nurseries. It has a long bloom time and comes in a variety of colors. Look for it.

• When planting a vegetable garden, choose a sunny spot.