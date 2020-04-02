Garden Checklist April 3

Early April is the end of the spring planting season; roots need to become established before the summer heat.
Tasks:
• Watch for powdery mildew on susceptible plants. Rotate the fungicide used since the fungus may develop resistance.
• If citrus has scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer-weight horticultural oil or insecticide.
Pruning:
• Deadhead roses to encourage repeat blooming.
• Prune avocado and citrus only if necessary.
Fertilizing:
• Lightly fertilize container plants.
• Fertilize acid-loving plants with a product formulated specifically for them.
Planting:
• A new variety of petunia or Calibrchoa called ‘Superbells” may be available at the nurseries. It has a long bloom time and comes in a variety of colors. Look for it.
• When planting a vegetable garden, choose a sunny spot.
• Annuals: petunia, marigold (Tagetes), black-eyed Susan (Thunbergia alata).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
• Fruits and vegetables: eggplant, melons, peppers, radish, spinach, squash, plant from seed.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica), razzleberri (Loropetalum), crab apple (Malus), mock orange (Philadelphus).
• Perennials: geranium (Pelargonium), Russian sage (Perovskia), sword fern (Polystichum munitum), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia).
Enjoy now:
• .Annuals and perennials: candytuft (Iberis), sweet pea (Lathyrus), statice (Limonium), alyssum (Lobularia), lupine, stock (Matthiola), forget-me-not (Myosotis).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: calla (Zantedeschia).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: magnolia, crab apple, flowering peach, flowering plum, cherry (Prunus), redbud (Cercis).
• Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, strawberry.
Things to ponder:
• Mulch, mulch, mulch to conserve water and prevent weed germination.
• Deep water trees during hot weather. Do not allow water to stand against the trunk of a tree.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.
