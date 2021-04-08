Ask Dr. Kait: Why you should fear foxtails

As you are enjoying or sneezing from the beautiful blossoms of spring, something else is also budding.
Tiny foxtails are growing all over our valley. This weed appears as a grass, but when mature its seeds form a barbed head. These barbed seed heads pose a serious danger to your pets. Foxtails can embed in any part of your pet’s body, but the most common are the feet, ears, nose and eyes.
Foxtails are barbed like a fish hook, so this means they only move forward. A foxtail up the nose can travel into the lung. Foxtails in the feet can travel up the leg. If you pet gets a foxtail in the eye or ear it can travel into the brain. Where ever the foxtail begins, it will migrate forward until completely decomposed. This travel internally can cause serious infection and could even cause death if not removed. Prevention will help you avoid an expensive emergency surgery.
Ridding your pets environment from foxtails is the first step. This time of year, the seeds are shaped into heads but are not dry, which allows clear visibility for removal. These can be pulled, but be sure to dispose of them in a trash receptacle because they will dry into the dangerous barbs once pulled. It is important to get the weeds pulled before they dry, so now is the time!
It is also important to keep the fur trimmed on your pets paws. Keeping the fur short will reduce the risk of foxtails sticking to the paws. Some pet owners go further and strip their pets hair short during foxtail season.
Sometimes even with the best efforts, your pet ends up with a foxtail embedded. So, how will you know? What are the symptoms? What should you do?
A foxtail in a foot will lead to your pet limping. They generally embed in between toes or in the pads. You may see your pet limping or obsessively licking at the foot. Be sure to check your pets paws following a walk. Look between the toes and around the pads and remove any foxtails you see. If you do not see foxtails, but notice swelling, call your veterinarian.
A foxtail in the nose can be harder to detect. You may notice your dog having a sneezing fit. There also may be discharge from the nose. If your pet is experiencing sneezing, or nasal discharge, it should be evaluated by a veterinarian. You may have a foxtail or even a case of kennel cough. These symptoms should be evaluated by a veterinarian who may need a scope to view inside your pets nose. If the foxtail migrates into the lungs, you will need to be referred to a specialist for advanced diagnostics and a complicated surgical procedure.
If your pet has a foxtail in the ear, you will likely see your pet scratching at the ear non-stop. The inside of the ear canal will probably look irritated. Just like with noses, an ear issue needs a veterinarian to access it. Your pet could have allergies, an ear infection, or a foxtail embedded. Your veterinarian will use an otoscope to look in your pets ear. My otoscope even has a camera so I can photograph the foxtail for you to see!
Eye issues are the most urgent. Eyes are very delicate. You will probably notice discharge from your pet’s eye, redness, and your pet will likely be rubbing at the eye. Foxtails are usually not visible in the eye since they hide under the lid. Eye issues are considered an emergency and should get to a veterinarian immediately. Just like nose and ears, it is impossible for a pet owner to know what is causing irritation to their pet’s eye. Your pet could have an infection, a scratch on the eye, a foxtail or a combination of issues. Damage to the eye happens very quickly, so time is of the essence. A damaged eye can lose vision or may have to be removed if the infection cannot be resolved.
In most cases, a foxtail removal involves emergency surgery which is a costly endeavor. Sometimes there are multiple foxtail embedded and a second surgery may be required. Last year during the months of May-Aug, I personally removed 115 foxtails embedded in pets. I hope this column inspires you to clean up your yard, so you can prevent your pet from pain and your pocketbook from a costly procedure. So once again, prevention is the best cure.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.
