Ask Dr. Kait: My pet is in pain. How can I help?

"My pet is in pain, is there something I can give at home?"
At least once every day, someone calls asking this question. The callers express concern for their pet’s heath, and they want my staff to advise them on what they can give their pet at home. There are many reasons this is not possible. To begin, I rely on diagnostic tests to evaluate what is going on with a pet, so even if I were on the phone personally, it would be impossible to know what ails your pet. It is also common to have owners give their pets human medications without inquiring beforehand. In these cases, an attempt to save the cost of a veterinary bill can be a very expensive error. I’m going to cover a few of them most common medications that owners give their pets and why this is dangerous.
Seeing an animal suffering with pain can be very upsetting. In an effort to help, owners often take matters into their own hands. Acetaminophen is great to reduce pain or fever in humans, but in dogs and cats even a small amount such as one pill is toxic. This is because a pet’s metabolism (the way the body breaks down and removes the drug from the body) is different in pets than it is in our bodies. Even a very small amount can cause damage to a dog’s liver and in high doses it causes damage to the red blood cells. Cats are even more sensitive, so even small amounts can cause red blood cell damage.
Ibuprofin is another common medication pet owners self prescribe and just like acetaminophen it is dangerous. Ibuprofin is an NSAID (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug), so in humans it blocks enzymes that cause inflammation. Unfortunately, in pets it also blocks the enzymes that control normal gastrointestinal and kidney function. In cats the situation is even more serious. In a cat’s body, the drug is processed over and over in the liver rather than it being removed, this recycling causes repeated exposure to the toxin.
Naproxen is a long-acting NSAID that is popular with humans as an anti-inflammatory. In pets it is also very toxic, even in small amounts. When a dog or cat ingests naproxen, it can result in severe gastrointestinal ulcers, liver, or kidney failure.
Depending on the amount of the medication ingested, side effects from these drugs range from lethargy, decreased appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, decrease in urination, bloody or tarry stools, anemia and more. If you think your pet ingested any of these medications contact your veterinarian immediately. If addressed immediately, your veterinarian can induce vomiting, give activated charcoal, and likely hospitalize for IV fluids and observation. If the toxin has time to be metabolized the situation becomes much more serious. In these cases, diagnostics such as x-rays, ultrasound, and lab work will be needed in addition to a hospitalization.
So, to answer the question so frequently asked... No, there is nothing you can give your pet at home. Your pet needs to be evaluated by a veterinarian and may need some tests run to solve the mystery of what ails it. If your pet is in pain, there are pet safe NSAIDs and pain relievers that your veterinarian can prescribe. These pet-safe medications can alleviate your pet’s pain or inflammation without endangering its life. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so do what is best for your pet and avoid the costly mistake of giving human medications.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.
