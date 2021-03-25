Ask Dr. Kait: Keep your pet’s Easter happy, not hazardous

As with most holidays, humans are quite excited about the approaching Easter holiday. Delicious food and family festivities make for a great day! However, Easter has a few hazards that pet owners should be aware of.
When the Easter bunny drops off those adorable Easter baskets keep this in mind. Easter baskets have a multitude of dangers, so keep them out of reach of your pet. Plastic Easter grass can cause stomach or intestinal blockages. Plastic eggs look like balls, so dogs can be attracted to them. If eaten they can cause lacerations to the mouth or GI tract and may cause blockages. Chocolate can cause cardiac arrest due to caffeine and hard candy often contains artificial sweeteners that are toxic to your pets. All of these fun treats are great for kids, but not good for your pets.
When you pick up a beautiful Easter lily to take as a hostess gift, make sure your host does not have a cat. Easter lilies are toxic to cats. Only a small snack on an Easter lily causes kidney failure. All lilies need to be handled with care because most cause stomach upset to some degree. For this reason, use caution when you have pets.
Next, please take a moment of pause before you allow the Easter bunny to drop off a new pet. Many ducklings, chicks and bunnies end up homeless after the holiday. These baby animals are adorable but they grow up, so it is important to familiarize yourself with their needs before you commit.
If you are getting a chick, get a heat lamp to keep them warm since they are away from mom. Also, be sure to purchase one that has been gender checked. A few hens can usually be kept within city limits in a chicken run, but roosters are not allowed in most neighborhoods. A chicken is going to need a chicken run with a nesting box and if you are committed to their care, a hen can provide you with a delicious breakfast almost daily.
If you think a duckling is cute, they will require a bit more care. Your duckling will also require a heat lamp to stay warm until fully feathered. When grown, a duck will need a fenced area in your yard and a pond of some sort. A child’s plastic pool will work if you cannot make an in-ground pond. If you get a female, ducks eggs can be eaten as well, they taste a bit richer, but are delicious. You should check the legality of keeping a duck in city limits since this will vary from town to town.
If a bunny is what you desire, they are quiet so you will have no legal concerns keeping them in town. Be aware we live in a very hot climate and rabbits do not manage heat well. In the summer, your rabbit hutch will need ice blocks placed in it daily or a mister system to keep your bunny from dying of heatstroke. If you plan to build a rabbit yard, keep in mind they dig. You should bury wire to keep your rabbit from escaping. It will also need a small shelter to get out of the rain or sunshine. Living on the ground will help your rabbit better control its temperature though because it will dig a burrow to keep cool. Once the rabbit yard is properly constructed, the daily care of your rabbit in the summer will be less time consuming. Be sure to take your rabbit to a veterinarian for a check up so you can be educated on proper care. Sadly, most exotic pets die from improper care by well meaning owners that are unaware of their needs.
Now that the hazards of Easter have been covered, I wish you all a happy holiday! May the Easter bunny bring you lots of treats and if you adopt a new pet, I hope to see you soon for a wellness check. Whether protecting your pet from an Easter hazard or welcoming a new pet into your family, prevention is the best cure!
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.
