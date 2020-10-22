Ask Dr. Kait: How to avoid a spooky vet bill on Halloween

Shopping for your pet’s Halloween costume can me lots of fun. Will your furry friend be something cute or something scary? While you are planning for your fur baby it is important to keep safety in mind. Halloween has a few hazards that pet owners should be aware of.
First, keep in mind is the safety of your pet’s costume. Costumes often have hats or collars that go around the neck and could be dangerous. Additionally, some pets will not share your enthusiasm about getting dressed up, and they may chew the costume itself. Both situations can be choking hazards so always supervise your pet while it is in costume.
We humans love the scary part of Halloween; some of us even head to haunted houses for an extra scare! As we are enjoying the festivities, it is important to keep pets safe and stress free. The hustle and bustle of trick-or-treaters coming and going can be stressful for a dog or a cat. If your pet suffers from anxiety, there are medications your veterinarian can prescribe. Also, keep in mind that cats sometimes run away when frightened so keep your cat indoors Halloween night if possible. This is especially important if your cat is black. Unfortunately, some black cats fall victim to violent pranks on Halloween.
Once you return home with your bag of candy, be sure to keep it away from your furry family members. Chocolate is toxic to dogs and they find it delicious. Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine which are not safe for dogs. Signs of chocolate ingestion include: vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst or urination, increased heartrate, restlessness, muscle twitching or tremors, seizures and/or cardiac arrest. High quality, and dark chocolate are the most dangerous but any amount of chocolate consumption should be reported to your veterinarian immediately.
Sugar-free candies are also dangerous due to artificial sweeteners. Most artificial sweeteners are toxic to pets but Xyitol is particularly dangerous. Xylitol is an artificial sweetener that is commonly used in many candies and gums. This chemical is a tasty sugar substitute for humans but hundreds of dogs become ill or die each year from Xylitol exposure.
Another risk is gastrointestinal blockages from eating candy wrappers or small toys often given to trick-or-treaters. Little plastic spiders and bat rings are easily consumed by pets, but not always easily passed. For this reason, it is important that you advise your children to safely dispose of all candy wrappers in the trash and keep small toys out of your pet’s reach.
Lastly, if you are planning to enter your pet in a costume contest at a local pet store make sure your pet is up to date on vaccines. This will assure that your pet does not come home with kennel cough or parvo in addition to it’s winning ribbon.
