Ask Dr. Kait: Holiday hazards for your housemate

As the holidays approach, our homes are filled with delicious foods and well-meaning family members. Who can resist the sad eyes of a begging pup under the dinner table during a Christmas meal? Although sharing a little snack with your fur-family may be tempting, it can be an expensive or even fatal mistake.
As you sit down to your turkey or holiday ham, please do not share them with your canine companions. Human foods contain spices like onion and garlic that are toxic to pets and bones of any sort are a choking hazard. Fatty foods like stuffing or buttery mashed potatoes can cause gastritis or pancreatitis.
Gastritis is an inflammation of the gastrointestinal lining. It causes symptoms such as lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, blood in stool, loss of appetite, or depression. A sudden diet change including holiday fatty foods can cause this physical response in your pet’s body. If your pet has a sudden onset of GI symptoms, a prompt visit to the veterinarian is advised.
Pancreatitis causes similar symptoms, but it is caused by the pancreas itself getting inflamed. This happens when the pancreas releases digestive enzymes in itself rather than into the GI tract. In addition to the previously listed symptoms, pancreatitis often has a fever. Your veterinarian will need to diagnose both conditions and depending on severity, hospitalization may be needed.
Often what looks like a simple case of gastritis or pancreatitis, is a foreign body in a dog’s stomach or intestine. In these cases a bone, or other foreign material is lodged in the GI tract and must be surgically removed. This results in a major surgery for your pet and a serious hit to your pocketbook. There are even times when surgery is not enough, as bones can cut the intestinal wall spilling toxins into the body. Sadly, in these cases even the best medical intervention may not be able to save your pet.
So, just when you thought your pet was safe, Santa arrives leaving stockings full of candy. Be sure to keep all candy out of reach of your pets. Chocolate and candy containing artificial sweetener are both toxic to pets.
Last, don’t forget the decorations. Tensile and garland are often causes of GI blockages. Lights are an electrocution risk if cords are chewed. Finally, poinsettias are very beautiful but dangerous to your pet if ingested. Poinsettias and tensile are common hazards for both dogs and curious cats.
Now that I’ve covered all of the holiday hazards, there are plenty of safe ways to celebrate with your pet. Pet stores are full of fun, pet safe Christmas toys! My dogs even enjoy digging into the wrapping paper to uncover their Christmas surprises! There are dog treats that are ham or turkey flavored, and if you enjoy baking, there are pet safe recipes!
In closing, I want to wish all of you a very Merry Christmas! My holiday wish for all of your pets is an annual wellness check up, rather than a holiday hospitalization. May each of you have a wonderful holiday with your family and your pets. Merry Christmas!
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.
