Ask Dr. Kait: Freezing temps are not pet friendly

Living in the Central Valley, we are fortunate to have mild winters. For this reason, many overlook the risks to pets during cold winter months. Depending on what type of pet you own, there are measures that should be taken to keep your pets healthy.
Cats are arguably the most neglected species of pet. Due to their hardy nature and their keen hunting skills, they can often fend for themselves in neglectful situations. That being said, if you love your outdoor feline friend, providing them shelter is recommended. A simple cat house for sleeping and an overhang to keep their food dry will keep your cats more comfortable during the winter. Also, make sure cats have fresh water in the morning on nights we experience a freeze.
If you have pet rabbits or guinea pigs, they handle our winter climate quite well. They simply need shelter from the elements and a warm nesting box to sleep in. On mornings following a freeze, replace their ice with some fresh water.
Birds' tolerance to winter depends on their type. Adult chickens and other farm fowl do fine in our climate, however, if you have any hatchlings they need a heat source in cold temperatures. If you have tropical birds such as parrots, cockatiels, lovebirds, or others in this category, they are not designed to live in our climate. They should reside indoors during winter months and should only be placed in an outdoor aviary when the temperatures are between 70-90 degrees. If doves or pigeons are your birds of choice, research your breed. Many are sensitive to cold temperatures. You may need to wrap their aviary in greenhouse plastic and provide heat lamps to ensure survival outdoors.
Like birds, reptiles have varying needs. Many tortoises and turtles hibernate during the winter months. If you have a desert tortoise, they should not be allowed to hibernate outdoors. These tortoises come from sandy soil which does not retain moisture. The retained moisture in our soil can cause respiratory infections. It is best to place them in a cardboard box with ventilation and store them in an outdoor shed or garage. They should not be stored inside a home since room temperatures are not cold enough. While some reptiles are hibernating, many others go into a brumation state, where they are awake but less active. Most tropical reptile species remain active all year long. Since tropical rain forests have consistent temperatures, it is vital to keep their enclosure at proper temperatures throughout the year. Ultimately, you should research your species and consult with your veterinarian.
Fishponds generally do well in our mild winters. A fountain to keep the water moving will prevent the pond from freezing and keep the water well oxygenated. Koi and goldfish will need to be fed less in the winter as their metabolism will slow due to less activity. If you keep your pond well filtered and you keep water moving, your fish will likely be fine. If you live in a rural area, you may need to net your pond to keep predators out since food sources become scarce in the winter. Racoons, opossums and certain birds have been known to go for the fishpond buffet!
Last, but certainly not least, is man’s best friend. Some of our canine companions love winter. If you have a Siberian husky, chow chow, or an Alaskan malemute, they will thrive this time of year. Simply provide them a warm house to sleep in, fresh water, and a dry place for their food. Other thick coated dogs such as Burmese Mountain dogs, German Shepherds, Saint Bernards, etc. will enjoy winter too. Though these dogs are equipped to survive our winter climate, they’d probably also enjoy cozying up with you indoors as well!
However, not all dogs are this prepared, so consider your dog’s coat this time of year. For example, pugs and Chihuahuas are almost totally bald on their belly! They were born with thin coats and many require clothing to keep warm outdoors. Warm clothes for thin coated dogs are recommended for more than just the fashion statement! You may even notice an increase in accidents during winter months. The more delicate breed dogs will often choose your carpet over going out in the cold. Keeping them dressed for the cold weather may help prevent this problem. There are also medical conditions that are made worse in winter. If your dog is elderly, consider bringing them inside during winter months. Arthritis can become much worse in the cold. If your pet suffers from arthritis, see your veterinarian since there are medications that can help.
So, as we insulate our outdoor pipes and drape our plants with plastic to protect from freezing, don’t forget your pets! Winterizing for your pet will keep them healthy and happy. Chances are if you feel cold, so do they.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.
