Ask Dr. Kait: Do you have an itchy pooch?

Allergies can be one of the most frustrating experiences a dog owner can have. There are many different causes of allergies. Flea allergies are the most common, then there are seasonal allergies, food allergies, environmental allergies and drug allergies.
Symptoms range from itchy skin, rash, red watery eyes, coughing, sneezing, GI upset such as diarrhea, chronic ear infections, or in rare cases even anaphylactic shock. While pets deal with being uncomfortable, owners struggle to figure out the cause of their pet’s discomfort. Just like in humans, allergies are usually a lifelong condition, but certain breeds are known for having allergy issues. Pitbull terriers, Bichon Frise, Boxers, Brussels Griffon Terrier, Bull Terriers, English Bulldogs, Cocker Spaniels, French Bulldogs, Poodles, Yorkies, Pugs, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Labradors, and Maltese commonly have allergy problems. It is important to consider this information prior to purchasing your new pet. Ongoing health care can be costly and should be planned for when you consider purchasing these breeds.
Flea allergies are the most common cause of allergies in dogs. Owners often are confused by this diagnosis since they have removed all of the fleas from their pet. Keep in mind, just like a person who does not have a mosquito actively biting them, this does not mean the allergic human does not have lingering skin irritation from being previously bitten. The most simple way to prevent your pet from suffering from flea allergies is to keep them on a monthly flea preventative.
Next, if your pet only occasionally has skin irritation from contact dermatitis, prescription topical sprays or shampoos may be helpful. However, if your pet struggles with chronic allergies, monthly allergy shots of a non-steroidal medication is usually effective. It is also safe for your pet. It is important to note that steroids should be avoided, as they can cause serious health complications. Allergy shots can be very helpful and are often enough for many pets. However, if your pet still suffers despite topicals and monthly injections, there are allergy pills available. Daily allergy medication can help pets who have allergy issues before their next allergy shot is due. Then there are those that despite trying all of the above, they still suffer. In those cases, there is still hope.
Allergies are a complex issue that can be difficult to manage. Most pets are allergic to numerous things in their environment, so identifying the specifics of what irritates your pet can be a challenge. In difficult cases, I offer allergy testing so a pet owner can identify the causes of their pet’s allergies.
I have included a photo of one of my patient’s allergy test results. You can see from this result that this boxer named Bentley is allergic to numerous things. The first thing that I changed was Bentley’s diet. His owner had been feeding him a quality lamb and rice dog food, however, the allergy testing uncovered an allergy to rice.
This boxer is now on a prescription diet that does not contain any of the food ingredients he is allergic to. Changing Bentley’s diet did lead to a decrease in his symptoms, but it did not resolve all his issues. Since environmental allergens often cannot be removed, I recommended immunotherapy.
This patient gets weekly injections of a small dose of all the items he tested positive to. This treatment over time reduces the animal’s immune response to these environmental allergens. After about six weeks of treatment, Bentley’s symptoms are decreasing. He no longer needs monthly injections, but he is still on daily allergy pills. His owner has been advised to discontinue his allergy pills following four months of injections. His initial allergy treatment course is for nine months. At that time, his allergies may be re-evaluated.
Another health issue that owners often do not associate as allergies is chronic ear infections. Chronic allergies can present as ear issues that are never resolved. If your pet has chronic ear issues, the above listed allergy treatments should be considered. If your pet has ear issues, a regular cleaning schedule and application of an anti-inflammatory ear sealant (applied every 2-3 months) is recommended to prevent infections.
Finally, the most important aspect of allergy management for your dog is a partnership with your veterinarian. Proper home care is critical. I cannot “fix it” with an occasional visit. Cooperation between owner and veterinarian is the only way to have success when it comes to allergies. I’m closing with a success story. Photos are worth a thousand words. The before photo is a patient who was brought in with a terrible skin infection due to allergies. Thanks to dedicated owners who followed all of my medical recommendations, and few months of allergy treatment Lucky has hair! If you have an allergic pet, there is no cure but there are treatments that can help.
If you have a question for a future column, email askdrkait@gmail.com.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.
